The Penguin should be scared AF of Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone

The Penguin, a much-awaited spin-off of Matt Reeves’ The Batman featuring Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz Cobb” Cobblepot, is finally here with its first episode. We need to talk about Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone stealing everyone’s thunder!

The eight-episode series premiered on September 19, 2024, on HBO, and will continue to chronicle the rise of Oz Cobb as he plans to usurp power from Gotham City’s crime families in the aftermath of mob boss Carmine Falcone’s death in The Batman. But, if you’ve seen the trailer for The Penguin, you know that this gig isn’t going to be so easy to land. Carmine Falcone might be sleeping with the fishes but his heirs—son Alberto Falcone and daughter Sofia Falcone—are still around and making their own plays for their father’s crime empire.

In the trailer, Oz is shocked to see Sofia Falcone in person. Not more than the rest of us, though, because this is How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti as we’ve never seen her before! First of all, she looks super hot; but it is those crazy eyes—that would ring alarm bells in Barney Stinson’s head—that will hold you in place and make you fear her.

But apart from being the boss’ daughter, who exactly is Sofia Falcone? Hold on, we’ll share with the class!

Who is Sofia Falcone?

Before we dive into Sofia Falcone as we will see her in The Penguin, let’s nerd out a little about who the character is in the comic books, shall we?

Sofia Falcone first appeared in Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s Batman: The Long Halloween #6, where she is introduced as Carmine Falcone’s daughter, and sister to Mario and Alberto Falcone. In this limited comic book series, a serial murderer nicknamed the “Holiday Killer” is murdering Gotham City criminals, and Sofia helps her father unmask the killer, who is eventually revealed to be Sofia’s brother, Alberto. In a follow-up limited series, Batman: Dark Victory, Sofia becomes a serial killer herself and is revealed to be killing Gotham City police officers under the alias “The Hangman.” She collaborates with Harvey Dent AKA Two-Face on this, and is eventually shot and killed by him as well.

Who is Sofia Falcone in The Penguin?

As seen in the trailer, The Penguin will be giving us a different take on Sofia Falcone. In the premiere, when she meets Oz, it is revealed that she was incarcerated in Arkham for being The Hangman, which means her serial killer era is probably behind her, but her bloodlust will continue to be an asset in the cutthroat crime world that she has rejoined.

Clearly, with Oz working for her father for a while, Sofia Falcone and Oz have a history. When she finds out he is attempting to usurp what is rightfully hers as Carmine Falcone’s daughter, she’ll probably do some dark and twisted things to retaliate. What’s more, it’ll be interesting to see what her dynamic is with her brother Alberto Falcone, because in the comics, she is the one who kills him!

One thing is for sure. Sofia Falcone is a loose cannon that Gotham and its inhabitants, both good and bad, will need to watch out for.

