‘Terrifier 3’ popcorn bucket sees Christmas come early

The holidays come early this year. Terrifier 3 releases on October 11, 2024, and has Art the Clown taking on Christmas instead of Halloween. And in the spirit of gift-giving, AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark all have killer popcorn buckets ready to delight Terrifier fans.

Terrifier 3 is a direct sequel to Terrifier 2. Director Damien Leone’s Art the Clown returns once more to wreak Christmas-flavored havoc on the shattered lives of Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother Jonathan (Elliot Fullam). Terrifier 3’s trailer confirmed what we all expected after whispers of a holiday entry first leaked: A Santa-dressed Art is the movie’s real draw. Thankfully, that’s exactly what the theater chains thought, too. Their limited edition popcorn buckets feature a blood-speckled Art the Clown dressed as (you guessed it) Santa Claus.

Get ready to preorder

Those anxious to get their hands on the collectible before it’s gone can preorder the Terrifier 3 popcorn bucket starting on September 18, 2024. This is well ahead of Terrifier 3’s October 11, 2024, release date, ensuring you’ll have somewhere to stash your popcorn when you hit the theater.

Cinemark already shared an up-close look at the popcorn bucket below.

Our TERRIFIER 3 popcorn bucket will be available to PREORDER starting 9/18. ?



Turn on our notifications so you're the first to hear when it's live❗ pic.twitter.com/0kRGneywiA — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) September 9, 2024

As for prices, the amount of dough you’ll need to score a Teriffier 3 popcorn bucket is still unknown. Based on previous buckets, like the Transformers One popcorn bucket, expect to spend anywhere from $20 to $30 pre-tax.

To ensure you get the pre-order notifications fast, consider following the theaters’ official X accounts or keeping tabs on their individual websites.

Terrifier 3 fans made the popcorn bucket a reality

Popcorn buckets are nothing new and even have the potential to go viral, as we all probably remember with Dune’s controversial popcorn container. However, when it comes to horror, the popcorn bucket treatment is primarily reserved for big franchises. Considering the franchise’s humble indie roots, fans took it upon themselves to spotlight the demand with a Terrifier 3 popcorn bucket petition.

The theaters took notice of the hubbub and jumped at the opportunity. As AMC Director of Food & Beverage Product Strategy, Rob Bennett, said in a press release reported by Nerdbot, “Fan demand for a Terrifier popcorn vessel was overwhelming and we saw this as a great opportunity to further engage with them.”

For us horror fans, it’s always nice to have our voices heard. It might just be a popcorn bucket, but it’s one small step in cementing horror as a legitimate genre. Frequently overlooked by mainstream awards, we take our wins where we can.

