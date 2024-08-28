‘Transformers One’ is the latest film to lean into this viral marketing schtick

The Transformers franchise is back, albeit with a facelift, as Josh Cooley’s animated sci-fi spectacle Transformers One gears up for a September 20, 2024 release.

Recommended Videos

Based on Hasbro’s toy line of the same name, the action series has always been popular for its innovative marketing techniques, and it appears that Transformers One doesn’t want to be left behind in that regard. The latest hot movie marketing gimmick is souvenir popcorn buckets you can pick up at the theater.

The upcoming Transformers film is leaning into the same tactic, and fans of the movie series will get to enjoy the flick with an Optimus Prime popcorn bucket in their hands at selected theaters. A first look at the themed popcorn bucket was revealed back in April 2024, when Cinemacon’s Instagram uploaded a story showcasing some designs of buckets meant for different releases.

Apart from the popcorn bucket, fans will also have the option to purchase the Bumblebee souvenir cup, which features a prominent head of the famed Autobot character. The official merchandise rollout for the movie also includes Transformers One figurines, giving people the opportunity to make their viewing of the action saga a memorable experience.

Directed by Cooley from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, the film’s story is penned by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. The movie boasts a stellar cast, which includes Avengers stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan Michael-Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm, and Isaac C. Singleton Jr.

The last movie in the live-action segment of the film series, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, was met with critical and commercial disappointment, failing to leave an impression. Paramount has high expectations from Transformers One, which will tell the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, the founders of the franchise’s opposing factions, the Autobots and Decepticons.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy