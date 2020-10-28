Things We Saw Today: Ted Lasso Got an Early Third Season Renewal Because We Can & Deserve to Have Nice Things

Right now most of us are just trying to get through the next six days but a big bright spot just opened up on the horizon and it’s more Ted Lasso, which has been renewed for a third season just weeks after its first ended. In case you’re not watching, Ted Lasso is an Apple+ series starring Jason Sudeikis as a midwestern college football coach who gets recruited to coach an English Premier League team despite having absolutely no experience whatsoever in that kind of football.

The show is a pure delight and fits neatly into the genre of sports shows perfectly suited for non-sports-fans, which tend to be total heartwarmers. (See: Friday Night Lights, Sports Night.)

Me when my friend refuses to listen and watch TED LASSO because it’s ‘about sports’ pic.twitter.com/XqaP1NUVlm — Kaila Sarah Hier (@cleverrgirrl) October 28, 2020

Ted Lasso is nothing if not heartwarming, with a titular character that might just be the nicest person on television, but it’s never saccharine or sappy. In fact, the show doesn’t shy away from touching on destructive aspects of toxic positivity. Still, there’s nothing in the world that could make Ted Lasso love his fellow human beings any less than he does or exhibit less natural kindness to those around him.

Like most streaming services, Apple doesn’t release its exact viewership numbers, but it has said that Ted Lasso has broken records for their service and also drawn 25% new viewers.

It’s obviously going to be a while before season 3 airs, since season 2 was only announced in August and while writer/actor (absolute thirst trap Roy Kent) has said that they’ve begun writing the second season, production is likely a ways off due to *gestures vaguely at all this.* But I guess that just means we have a longer future of Ted Lasso to look forward to, and that feels really nice. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Borat fans have raised nearly $100,000 dollars as of this writing for Jeanise Jones, one of the few decent people to appear in the movie. Jones has said that she felt “kind of betrayed” by the movie, which she did not know was parody, and which she was paid only $3,600 to appear in. Jones’ scenes with Tutar (Maria Bakalova), in which she encouraged the young woman to value and respect herself, were hands down the highlight of the film and she deserves this. (via Uproxx)

Zoe Lister-Jones, the writer/director of The Craft: Legacy says there were definitely ghosts on set. (via Celebitchy)

THE OCEAN IS TERRIFYING.

Everyone’s always wondering “are there aliens out there somewhere?” and the ocean is like “I’m RIGHT HERE” https://t.co/c5Jb1riz8w — Rob SCARE-idan says #VOTE // #BLM #ArtIsResistance (@rob_sheridan) October 28, 2020

Back in April, Jared Kushner bragged to legendary journalist Bob Woodward that Donald Trump was “getting the country back from doctors.” (via CNN)

Which fictional characters would be anti-maskers? (via Pajiba)

Tomorrow! Ghost Stories live stream Featuring: @CecilBaldwinIII, @LadyBash, @dylanmarron, @SymphonySanders, @hallublin, @MollyQuinn93, @desaparicion and @dessadarling.

Tickets: https://t.co/AGbnfeAfUe pic.twitter.com/hCZuduZeU0 — Night Vale podcast (@NightValeRadio) October 28, 2020

What did you all see out there today?

(image: Apple TV+)

