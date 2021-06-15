Ted Cruz Talks to Flag While Texans Don’t Have Air Conditioning

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) continues to embarrass himself on social media, this time by posting a video of himself reciting the pledge of allegiance to … absolutely no one. Just Ted, the flag, and one sad unpaid intern filming the whole thing on his Samsung Galaxy. Cruz wrote, “This didn’t use to be controversial. #flagday,” as if there is some sort of attack on the pledge of allegiance. There isn’t, and no one cares.

What people ACTUALLY care about is the power grid crisis that continues to plague Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas released a statement asking Texans to conserve power, which includes a request to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off lights and pool pumps, and avoid using large appliances such as ovens, washing machines, and dryers. This comes after a devastating winter storm season which left millions without electricity and heat for days, resulting in an estimated 700 deaths.

Of course, at that time, Ted Cruz was busy flying to Cancun for a vacation while his constituents froze to death.

You would think that in the aftermath of such a devastating disaster, Texas politicians would rush to shore up their power grid to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. But they’re not: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would be crowdfunding for a border wall instead of addressing his state’s energy crisis.

Ironically, Cruz tore into California for struggling with their own energy crisis during wildfire season:

California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity. Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning! https://t.co/UkKBq9HkoK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 19, 2020

And while California urged its citizens to conserve power for a few hours, Texas has yet to put an end date to their request that Texans not use appliances or air conditioning through a Texas summer. In the meantime, California has fully reopened and continues to dominate the economy. So pledge allegiance to THAT, Tedward.

Many took to Twitter to troll Ted Cruz for being, well, for being Ted Cruz:

Ted Cruz might use this #ERCOT power crisis to go down to EPCOT and demand answers, and no I did not spell ERCOT wrong that second time. (It’s just that, when Texas is in trouble, Ted Cruz goes on fun family vacations.) — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 14, 2021

Certified election results didn’t used to be controversial, you traitorous twat, @tedcruz. Neither did defending your father and your wife. https://t.co/70Chg1E4oG — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 15, 2021

After today’s ERCOT announcement, I wonder if @TedCruz would like to change his tune. Or is he too busy booking a trip to cancun? https://t.co/IszVtAGfdh — KMG365 ☕ 🥀 🐝 (@starbucksgirl51) June 14, 2021

See below what Ted Cruz thinks of gov’ts in states that have power outages in summer Ted Cruz’s own Texas is warning about power outages in summer. https://t.co/rdt91TTlUQ — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) June 15, 2021

I spoke to an American flag yesterday and it told me in confidence that it hates Ted Cruz. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 15, 2021

Did @tedcruz bring his flag along with him to Cancun when he fled Texas while his constituents were without power, water and were freezing?#FreshVoicesRise pic.twitter.com/w3v4YCtSig — Maverick (@Isellmpls) June 15, 2021

