Ted Cruz Talks to Flag While Texans Don’t Have Air Conditioning

Honestly I feel bad for the flag.

By Chelsea SteinerJun 15th, 2021, 4:01 pm

Ted Cruz looks directly into the camera while reaching for his coffee during a Senate hearing.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) continues to embarrass himself on social media, this time by posting a video of himself reciting the pledge of allegiance to … absolutely no one. Just Ted, the flag, and one sad unpaid intern filming the whole thing on his Samsung Galaxy. Cruz wrote, “This didn’t use to be controversial. #flagday,” as if there is some sort of attack on the pledge of allegiance. There isn’t, and no one cares.

What people ACTUALLY care about is the power grid crisis that continues to plague Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas released a statement asking Texans to conserve power, which includes a request to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off lights and pool pumps, and avoid using large appliances such as ovens, washing machines, and dryers. This comes after a devastating winter storm season which left millions without electricity and heat for days, resulting in an estimated 700 deaths.

Of course, at that time, Ted Cruz was busy flying to Cancun for a vacation while his constituents froze to death.

You would think that in the aftermath of such a devastating disaster, Texas politicians would rush to shore up their power grid to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. But they’re not: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would be crowdfunding for a border wall instead of addressing his state’s energy crisis.

Ironically, Cruz tore into California for struggling with their own energy crisis during wildfire season:

And while California urged its citizens to conserve power for a few hours, Texas has yet to put an end date to their request that Texans not use appliances or air conditioning through a Texas summer. In the meantime, California has fully reopened and continues to dominate the economy. So pledge allegiance to THAT, Tedward.

Many took to Twitter to troll Ted Cruz for being, well, for being Ted Cruz:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.