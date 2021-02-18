Ted Cruz Reportedly Goes to Cancun During Deadly Ice Storm. What a POS.

Ted Cruz, the human equivalent of a dumpster fire and U.S. Senator for Texas, has reportedly gone to Cancun. Out of context, that doesn’t seem so bad. He’s going for a little fun in the sun with his family. But then, context smacks you upside your head and you get angry like I am now. Because Ted Cruz has seemingly abandoned his state of Texas for a little fun in the sun while millions don’t have power and are terrified of what that means for their ability to care for their families.

According to unverified photos circulating on Twitter that originated from former MSNBC anchor David Shuster, a passenger spotted Cruz on their flight to Cancun. He was wearing the “Come and Take” mask that he loves wearing and his fancy class ring. As time passed, more photos started to appear. One had him waiting in line with his luggage, another had him chilling on the flight while watching something on his phone, and finally, there was one of him arriving at what looks like a resort in Cancun. All POS moves by Cruz.

what an absolute fucking embarrassment (to the human race) https://t.co/EoTkCoU4Qa — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) February 18, 2021

Even FOX News now appears to be confirming the trip. Their Congressional reporter Chad Pergram says that Cruz’s colleague has backed the reports.

Fox News confirms the Zodiac Killer has escaped the country https://t.co/2sXAihTHTn — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 18, 2021

It gets even worse when you realize … Cancun is in Mexico. Many immigrants come to the United States looking for a better life, via Mexico. But Ted Cruz doesn’t see it that way. He was all for building a wall to stop anyone outside of the United States from fleeing to our shores. He’s a hard-line anti-immigration proponent and opposes comprehensive immigration reform. Now Cruz has seemingly escaped his responsibilities and is living it up at a warm Mexican resort, because you know there’s no way he’s staying somewhere small, and having the time of his life while his constituents suffer.

This morning the NYT wrote that “misery [is] deepening” as Texans have endured days without power, heat, and safe water in freezing conditions. The “relentless weather” has tragically claimed more than twenty lives in the state. And another freezing storm is on its way which will only compound the misery and suffering. This is when Ted Cruz reportedly decided to skip town.

Ted Cruz utilized the police to get through the airport. During a disaster. https://t.co/odCId3aNAU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 18, 2021

It baffles me that anyone would vote for Ted Cruz and that Beto O’Rourke lost to this dumpster fire of a person. Especially because O’Rourke is still working on supporting the state of Texas as best as he can. He hosted a virtual event where they made over 151,000 calls to senior citizens in Texas to check on their wellbeing amid the brutal conditions. He’s been posting links to warming centers, asking people to share additional resources, and has engaged the community in a way where we feel like we’re helping, no matter how small.

In comparison, Ted Cruz is, as we have established, a POS. He has now made it abundantly clear via his actions that he doesn’t care for the people of Texas. He cares for himself, his family, and his own agenda. And I hope that his most loyal fanbase realizes that when push came to shove, Cruz apparently chose to leave Texas for somewhere warm, comfortable, and with plenty of food and electricity. That’s who Cruz is. And I hope no one forgets this moment when it comes time to vote him out.

Sen. Ted Cruz likes his “Come and Take” mask so much that he wore it to the inauguration and on the plane to Cancun. He must mean his job… pic.twitter.com/0ADujo6s9Z — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 18, 2021

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

This is what Beto O’Rourke is doing while that fucker ted cruz is in Cancun Mexico. That’s right. Cruz is in Cancun while the people of Texas suffer and die. He doesn’t even try to hide what a POS he is anymore. https://t.co/7SUMlJQYg2 — Hold My PomPoms Bitches (@Scattered211) February 18, 2021

From the Files of “Let Them Eat Cake.” Ted Cruz and family flew to Cancun yesterday. Apparently there’s nothing for him to do in Texas to help millions without power nor heat. Ted Cruz… What a POS.#TedCruz #Texas https://t.co/75mhAhXCbR — (@realTonyVentura) February 18, 2021

Don’t mind me just ‘Cruzing’ to Cancun while people including children, have no heat or water, in the middle of a global pandemic. Conservative values at their finest

What a POS #CruzToCancun #ConservativeValues pic.twitter.com/5BMQGGjMzu — GetRealJen (@GetReal8675309) February 18, 2021

Good news, Texas. Ted Cruz is gonna be just fine. What a POS. pic.twitter.com/nPtO6qbZhG — Michael Chadwell (@film_fan_chad) February 18, 2021

There is a 90% probability that when “What a POS” is trending, it is referring to Ted Cruz. Don’t let me down. — John Collins (@JohnCollins_KP) February 18, 2021

Live your life so people don’t automatically know that when “what a POS” is trending it’s about you. — galentines day massacre (@bookofruthless) February 18, 2021

(image: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

