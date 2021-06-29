Ted Cruz Roasted Online for Saying It’s “Brazen Gaslighting” to Call Out GOP Hypocrisy

Sen. Ted Cruz proved that he has zero self-awareness, once again.

On Monday, he accused White House press secretary Jen Psaki of “brazen gaslighting.” This was in response to Curtis Houck calling Psaki shameless for arguing that it’s “Republicans who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn’t vote for Biden’s stimulus boondoggle the American Plan.” And before you ask, yes, I looked up what “boondoggle” is, and apparently it’s “a wasteful or impractical project or activity often involving graft,” according to Merriam-Webster.

This isn’t the first time such an argument has been used. According to HuffPost, just this past Sunday, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace sat down to speak with Rep. Jim Banks. As expected, it didn’t go so well. Instead, accusations started flying about who was responsible for defunding the police and depriving people of assistance from the COVID relief American Rescue Plan. And then Ted Cruz had to step in it and make it worse with his “brazen gaslighting” comment.

Twitter didn’t waste time pointing out his hypocrisy. If there’s anyone depriving citizens, it’s the GOP. Case in point, the general election for President of the United States of America. Cruz joined a group of Republicans, including the despicable Sen. Josh Hawley, to question and try to overturn the lawful election of Joe Biden. Now that is “a wasteful or impractical project or activity,” or as Curtis Houck likes to call it, a “boondoggle.”

They were also quick to point out Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun, Mexico. His people were suffering and he thought the best thing for everyone was to go and participate in a wasteful activity. His subsequent response was gaslighting 101, where he tried to make his constituents feel like they were overreacting because he was just dropping off his family before returning to deal with the state and the major blackout they were experiencing due to harsh weather conditions.

But just like we’ll never forget his hypocrisy, the internet won’t, either!

Ted is the epitome of gaslighting. Projecting once again. https://t.co/5VskKEpG17 — Nancy Farmer #President Biden #VPHarris (@NCfarmer321) June 29, 2021

How convenient for you to finally remember this word. Now do “traitor” and “coward”. — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) June 28, 2021

Ted CruzChev, modern day Insurrection Supporter & known liar, cries foul. Ted enabled an attempted coup against The United States and should never be allowed to live it down. https://t.co/T7B1EJF8Rl — It’s the Constitution, Stupid! (@m_hostage) June 29, 2021

Gaslighting is pretending you just had to go to Cancun when there was a major state of emergency, then pretending you were always coming right back. — pjeanne (@p_jeanne97) June 28, 2021

No .@tedcruz gaslighting is going to Cancun during a weather emergency blaming your kids for it all the while your wife was inviting your neighbors to go with you. That’s gaslighting https://t.co/lheagDfSM5 — Connel Whitemane (@ConnelWhitemane) June 29, 2021

Gaslighting is pretending you just had to go to Cancun when there was a major state of emergency, then pretending you were always coming right back. https://t.co/LoeNPXXhog — Beth Stevens (@BethSte39496967) June 29, 2021

Look y’all, @tedcruz @SenTedCruz is trying to stay relevant…again… Actions speak louder than words, republicans voted against American Rescue Plan …#RepublicansDefundedThePolice#TedCruzIsABigFatLiar https://t.co/3VgXNlFQTf — Jayne D (@jayneisgone) June 29, 2021

(image: Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images)

