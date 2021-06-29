Ted Cruz Roasted Online for Saying It’s “Brazen Gaslighting” to Call Out GOP Hypocrisy

comScore Ted Cruz Roasted Online for "Brazen Gaslighting" Comment

Have you looked in a mirror, Ted?

By Lyra HaleJun 29th, 2021, 1:48 pm

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, talks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Ted Cruz proved that he has zero self-awareness, once again.

On Monday, he accused White House press secretary Jen Psaki of “brazen gaslighting.” This was in response to Curtis Houck calling Psaki shameless for arguing that it’s “Republicans who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn’t vote for Biden’s stimulus boondoggle the American Plan.” And before you ask, yes, I looked up what “boondoggle” is, and apparently it’s “a wasteful or impractical project or activity often involving graft,” according to Merriam-Webster.

This isn’t the first time such an argument has been used. According to HuffPost, just this past Sunday, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace sat down to speak with Rep. Jim Banks. As expected, it didn’t go so well. Instead, accusations started flying about who was responsible for defunding the police and depriving people of assistance from the COVID relief American Rescue Plan. And then Ted Cruz had to step in it and make it worse with his “brazen gaslighting” comment.

Twitter didn’t waste time pointing out his hypocrisy. If there’s anyone depriving citizens, it’s the GOP. Case in point, the general election for President of the United States of America. Cruz joined a group of Republicans, including the despicable Sen. Josh Hawley, to question and try to overturn the lawful election of Joe Biden. Now that is “a wasteful or impractical project or activity,” or as Curtis Houck likes to call it, a “boondoggle.”

They were also quick to point out Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun, Mexico. His people were suffering and he thought the best thing for everyone was to go and participate in a wasteful activity. His subsequent response was gaslighting 101, where he tried to make his constituents feel like they were overreacting because he was just dropping off his family before returning to deal with the state and the major blackout they were experiencing due to harsh weather conditions.

But just like we’ll never forget his hypocrisy, the internet won’t, either!

