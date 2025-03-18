Chapter 44 of Tears on a Withered Flower ended with Tae-ha and Hae-soo’s unfinished date. It’s wholesome, but trouble looms in the background as Tae-hee lurks around for his younger brother’s only weakness.

Recommended Videos

Tae-ha and Hae-soo went out on a date in chapter 44 of the Webtoon. It seems that they’re both going into a photobooth to take a couple’s photo. Hae-soo deserves new memories to cherish and better company after Min-cheol. Not only was she saddled with debt because of Min-cheol, but he also emotionally ruined her. Despite this, it seems that Hae-soo is finally opening up to Tae-ha. She still has debts to pay, but she’s able to let go and go out with him without heavy feelings of guilt.

Hae-soo is starting to choose her heart, and so is Tae-ha. Hopefully, this decision won’t bite them back later. Chapter 45 of Tears on a Withered Flower will be available on Webtoon on March 21, 2025.

Trouble in paradise

Meanwhile, Tae-ha has been careful about concealing their relationship throughout the series. Fans worry that this date might expose them inadvertently—which will spell trouble if Tae-ha’s father finds out.

Chapter 44 started with Tae-hee “interrogating” a random woman about his brother’s potential flings. It’s quite an unconventional method of forcing the truth out of someone, but definitely in character for someone as messy as Tae-hee. Needless to say, he doesn’t get anything out of the woman. He then starts to wonder why he’s finding no dirt on his brother, Tae-ha. It’s almost as if he’s not interested in women.

Tae-hee’s friend suggested that perhaps his younger brother’s tastes aren’t younger women. Essentially, he’s looking in the wrong places for clues. It’s a nudge in a different direction, one that Tae-hee might consider in the coming chapters. It may not be a coincidence that Tae-ha and Hae-soo both went out on a photobooth date either. Should that photo fall in the wrong hands, they wouldn’t be able to keep their relationship a secret for long.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy