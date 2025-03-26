‘Tears on a Withered Flower’ chapter 46 release date, confirmed

Opening the latest Tears on a Withered Flower chapter will have readers watching over their shoulders. Surprisingly, Chapter 45 gave us a tame moment between Tae-ha and Hae-soo. Is this just the calm before the storm?

Hae-soo and Tae-ha went out on a date without any interruptions. Although bits of it were frisky, it’s nothing compared to what we’ve seen in previous chapters of the manhwa. Despite agreeing to go out with Tae-ha, Hae-soo still seems to think that their connection is casual.

Readers would probably say otherwise, especially after the most recent chapter. Not only did Tae-ha insist on getting a photobooth picture with just the two of them, but he also spoiled her with new clothes. But it’s not just Hae-soo that’s conflicted—even Tae-ha hasn’t been completely open with his identity either. Maybe she wouldn’t feel so bad about having clothes splurged on her if she found out Tae-ha is an heir to a large conglomerate.

Things are about to become more complicated, though, as it seems that a woman from Tae-ha’s past is about to be introduced in the coming chapter. Who is this mystery woman? It could hopefully just be a random schoolmate. But this manhwa is built on angst and tears, and it doesn’t help that Hae-soo is always conscious about her age gap with Tae-ha.

We’ll find out what happens soon as Chapter 46 of Tears on a Withered Flower will be available on March 28, 2025, on Webtoon.

A plot device for jealousy

The anonymous girl Tae-ha was talking to may be relevant, or she may simply be a source of jealousy for Hae-soo. Throughout Chapter 45, it’s shown that Hae-soo isn’t comfortable about being cared for or receiving lavish gifts. She also sees Tae-ha’s actions as a product of “unconditional kindness” rather than genuine interest.

That’s hardly the case with Tae-ha, but Hae-soo is ignoring her own feelings for him. Perhaps his interaction with the random girl in Tears on a Withered Flower Chapter 46 will ignite some sparks of jealousy so the plot can move along.

