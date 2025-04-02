Tears On a Withered Flower chapter 47 release date, confirmed

Na Hae-soo and Beom Tae-ha’s romance is burning painfully slow in Tears on a Withered Flower. After a kiss at the Han River, will the doubts Hae-soo has about love finally be quelled?

Chapter 46 was a continuation of Hae-soo and Tae-ha’s date. In the previous chapter, Tae-ha bumped into a woman who claimed to know him. Tae-ha has long forgotten who she is and reassures Hae-soo that the woman is irrelevant. Regardless, Hae-soo was obviously jealous. She doesn’t express this feeling outright, but she sulks about her insecurities throughout the chapter. Tae-ha caught on and tried to make light of the situation, which somewhat works on Hae-soo.

Hae-soo’s trauma runs deep. Luckily, Tae-ha is willing to wait. Perhaps the romantic kiss they had at the Han River will finally thaw her heart. Or will it just push Hae-soo away? Find out in Tears on a Withered Flower chapter 47, coming to Webtoon on April 4, 2025.

Unresolved baggage

Tae-ha is undoubtedly interested in Hae-soo, but she’s entirely disillusioned about love. Nobody can blame Hae-soo for that, given that Mincheol cheated on her just to spite her—all the while she was busy getting him out of debt. But even Hae-soo acknowledges that it didn’t start out like that. Her relationship with Mincheol wasn’t toxic, and he worked hard to earn her favor back in school.

She didn’t expect that Mincheol, who worked hard just to gift her a phone, would become the man that she’d grow to resent. It’s clear that she’s still healing from the baggage that Mincheol left her with, but she has feelings for Tae-ha now. She might push her heart aside, but she already feels jealous at the thought of Tae-ha interacting with other people who are interested in him. Regardless, Tae-ha is willing to wait for her to open up—readers, on the other hand, are losing their hair over this.

