Sza Announces Bizarre Career Change Plans Ahead of Grand National Tour With Kendrick Lamar

SZA is looking to make a career change! The “Saturn” singer took to her X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 4 to announce that she has two more album requirements left within her contract, and she revealed exactly what she plans to do with those last two albums.

“To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities,” SZA wrote on X. But before she steers in the direction of children’s music, the “Kill Bill” singer is about to embark on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar this spring. The rapper announced that he was going on tour with SZA on December 3, 2024. The first date is kicking off on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will wrap up on June 18 in Landover, Maryland. Keep on reading to see how you can score tickets to the Grand National Tour!

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour with SZA Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s tour, featuring SZA as an opening act. Tickets are being sold on StubHub and prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, are being sold for $221 in section 333. If you’d like to get a spot on the Energy Floor, which means a closer look at the artists, you might have to pay upwards of $958.

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour with SZA Schedule

SZA is joining Kendrick Lamar on tour starting on April 19. The tour will kick off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and make its way through different cities like Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois, and more. See below for the full schedule.

