Sza Announces Bizarre Career Change Plans Ahead of Grand National Tour With Kendrick Lamar

Nicole Wert
Published: Jan 15, 2025 06:49 am

SZA is looking to make a career change! The “Saturn” singer took to her X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 4 to announce that she has two more album requirements left within her contract, and she revealed exactly what she plans to do with those last two albums.

“To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities,” SZA wrote on X. But before she steers in the direction of children’s music, the “Kill Bill” singer is about to embark on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar this spring. The rapper announced that he was going on tour with SZA on December 3, 2024. The first date is kicking off on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will wrap up on June 18 in Landover, Maryland. Keep on reading to see how you can score tickets to the Grand National Tour!

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour with SZA Tickets

Fans can now buy tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s tour, featuring SZA as an opening act. Tickets are being sold on StubHub and prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, are being sold for $221 in section 333. If you’d like to get a spot on the Energy Floor, which means a closer look at the artists, you might have to pay upwards of $958.

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour with SZA Schedule

SZA is joining Kendrick Lamar on tour starting on April 19. The tour will kick off in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and make its way through different cities like Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois, and more. See below for the full schedule.

DateCityTickets
April 19Minneapolis, MNBuy Now
April 23Houston, TXBuy Now
April 26Arlington, TXBuy Now
April 29Atlanta, GABuy Now
May 3Charlotte, NCBuy Now
May 5Philadelphia, PABuy Now
May 8East Rutherford, NJBuy Now
May 9East Rutherford, NJBuy Now
May 12Foxborough, MABuy Now
May 17Seattle, WABuy Now
May 21Inglewood, CABuy Now
May 23Inglewood, CABuy Now
May 24Inglewood, CABuy Now
May 27Glendale, AZBuy Now
May 29San Francisco, CABuy Now
May 31Las Vegas, NVBuy Now
June 4Saint Louis, MOBuy Now
June 6Chicago, ILBuy Now
June 10Detroit, MIBuy Now
June 12Toronto, ON, CABuy Now
June 13Toronto, ON, CABuy Now
June 16Hershey, PABuy Now
June 18Landover, MDBuy Now
