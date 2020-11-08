Superman & Lois Writer Nadria Tucker Calls Out Producers After Being Let Go

Television writer Nadria Tucker (Underground, Krypton) took to Twitter to discuss her experience working on Superman & Lois. The new CW series joins the Arrowverse in February 2021, and stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the title roles. Both characters have appeared in Arrowverse crossover events, but will now star in their own series as new parents moving back to Smallville.

But Tucker’s experience on the series was far from super. She wrote “Some personal news: Wednesday I got word that my contract on Superman and Lois won’t be extended, my services no longer needed, my outline and draft subpar (obviously I disagree with that last bit lol). This, after months of me flagging #metoo jokes in dialogue,” adding “of me defending the Bechdel test, of me FIGHTING to ensure the only Black faces on screen aren’t villains, of me pitching stories for female characters (there’s one in the title of the series!) that went ignored. If I sound bitter, it’s because this one stings.”

Tucker finished her thread writing, “I’ve been assured by colleagues that I was great in the room, so I know I’m not nuts. I debated whether to post this but my own mental wellbeing demands that I do. The only way shit changes is to expose it.”

It is very disappointing to hear that Superman & Lois is already allowing sexism and racism to prevail in the writers room. Since Arrowverse producer Andrew Kreisberg was fired after a long history of sexually inappropriate behavior, you would hope that those in charge would get it together. DC, Warner Bros., and Greg Berlanti’s company have yet to respond to Tucker’s allegations.

At least Tucker has support from fellow DC/Warner Bros. alum Ray Fisher, who is embroiled in his own battle against the studio. Fisher accused Joss Whedon of racist and toxic behavior on the set of Justice League, and said he was enabled by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Johns is also an executive producer on Superman and Lois, as well as several other Arrowverse series.

