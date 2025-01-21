‘Such a slap in the face’: Trump roasted for national emergency at US-Mexico border after Mexico assists with wildfire aid

The MAGA movement seems to take pride in its callous nature, and nowhere is that more obvious than Donald Trump‘s immigration policy.

Recommended Videos

There have been a number of glaring examples of this Disney-villain evil. This includes his past administration famously putting children in cages, all the while increasing the risk of them being trafficked. Then again, the Republicans under Trump do tend to have close ties to notorious child traffickers, and often support their political careers, so that shouldn’t be too surprising.

What also isn’t surprising is a report from WSJ claiming that Trump is going to declare a national emergency at the southern border on his very first day in office. This policy is part of a wider and renewed focus on immigration, with the incoming administration set to take a hard-line attitude to those crossing into the States. After all, if everyone is angry at poor people trying to escape desparate situations, they might not notice the price of everything going up because of his policies.

The legality of Trump’s plans is still unclear, with the former Home Alone 2: Lost in New York star likely to try and barrel through administrative hurdles via “friendly” judges, with no regard for due process. While Trump is the president who has done this most brashly and openly until now, it’s hardly a new tactic from the Republicans, who have been putting lawbreakers and traitors into office and operating on the edge of legality since the ’70s. However, there is no doubt that the incredibly selfish timing of this stunt is uniquely Trumpian, because of the recent actions of the Mexican government.

In response to the devastating fires that have been affecting Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, America’s southern neighbor sent 72 firefighters to help out. The team was composed of a number of specialists, including military personnel and highly trained members of the Mexican equivalent of the U.S Forest Service. As per Reuters, they were joined by a number of Canadian firefighters, America’s other neighbors, who have also recently been targeted by Trump’s increasingly unhinged rants.

Mexico just helped out LA with the disaster that were the fires, & doing this to their ppl immediately afterwards is such a slap in the face ☹️ https://t.co/UGv0PDl5jV — Z (@ModtasticBling) January 19, 2025

The one-time Apprentice host’s petty selfishness is long-documented. He lies, cheats, and acts like a petulant child at every opportunity, so it makes sense that this toxic attitude is seeping into American foreign policy. Many in the MAGA and conservative movement see this as the actions of a strong leader who doesn’t take no for an answer, and argue America needs a figure like that on the world stage. The reality is, though, that Trump is only out for number one, and would throw literally every single American under the bus if it meant saving his own skin. Except perhaps his daughter and long-time crush, Ivanka.

Attempting to make Mexico an enemy in the eyes of the public just after they have helped out Americans in the most heroic way is exactly the sort of morally bankrupt and cowardly behavior we have come to expect from Trump. As the failed vodka salesman is about to step into the White House for the second time, Americans have to wrestle with the horrible question: how low can the country go?And, more importantly, if the Trump experiment implodes, will Americans suddenly be on the other side of that border fence?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy