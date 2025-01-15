‘Once again we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other’: Jimmy Kimmel shares a message of hope for those in Los Angeles

In an emotional return to late-night television, host Jimmy Kimmel captured both the devastation and resilience of Los Angeles as unprecedented wildfires continue to ravage multiple areas.

Recommended Videos

“Many of us had to leave our homes in a hurry; some of our co-workers lost their homes. It’s been terrible,” Kimmel told his audience Monday night, his voice breaking. “Everyone who lives in this city knows someone — most of us, multiple people; family, friends, colleagues, neighbors — whose houses have burned down.”

Jimmy Kimmel fought back tears as he returned to his show Monday night and paid tribute to the first responders and the many volunteers who've come to the aid of those affected by the L.A. wildfires. pic.twitter.com/2wL72KEcnr — LateNighter (@latenightercom) January 14, 2025

The late-night host, who sheltered 19 people and four dogs in his own home, embodied the spirit of mutual aid emerging amid catastrophe. “It’s been a sickening, shocking, awful experience but it’s also been, in a lot of ways, a beautiful experience because once again we see our fellow men and women coming together to support each other, people who lost their own homes are out volunteering in parking lots for others who lost theirs.”

At Marquez Elementary, kids’ lunch boxes survived the fire… some still had food in them ?



The district says starting tomorrow, all the students who went here can begin attending classes at a nearby elementary #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/sq3BUesYY8 — Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) January 14, 2025

That support has become critical as the fires have claimed 24 lives and destroyed over 12,000 structures, with AccuWeather estimating damages could reach $275 billion. The devastation hits particularly hard in historic communities like Altadena, where resident Elic Mahone warns that displacement threatens the area’s character: “Altadena was one of the first communities where a Black family could get through the red tape and buy properties. That’s why it’s one of the most diverse communities in California, for that to change is concerning.”

As President-elect Trump attempts to weaponize the disaster, claiming on social media that the fires represent “one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country” while blaming “incompetent” Democratic leaders, Kimmel pushed back: “Tonight, I don’t want to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things our future president and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour.”

The real reason Trump/MAGA turn natural disasters into festivals of propaganda and hate is because the last thing they can allow happen is people feeling a sense of common humanity, as Nicole Hemmer and I discussed on the pod:https://t.co/3u7RUTpSUg https://t.co/RCz2ubs4cw pic.twitter.com/rkHSouDgFn — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) January 13, 2025

With about 100,000 Angelenos under evacuation orders, Patricia McIlreavy, president of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, stresses the need for sustained support: “Access to a kitchen, access to being able to prepare your own meal, to feed your children with food, and in a way, and in a time that you choose, that’s about dignity, that’s about agency.”

“This is a nightmare I want to wake up from. It’s like a war zone here,” said Nic Arnzen, vice chair of the Altadena Town Council and 25-year resident, who fled last Tuesday with his family. “You think about waving at your neighbor and walking down your street. But, now, in just a span of 24 hours, all of that. … It’s just overwhelming.”

Most people don’t understand that most of those Altadena homes were passed down those black and brown families so NO it won’t just be easy to just get another home or to just rebuild. Some won’t even be able to afford rent out here. People need HELP — Sparkle Lynn (@Sparkle_Lynn) January 12, 2025

Yet amid the darkness, stories of resilience emerge. As Keni Davis, a 40-year Altadena resident who lost his home, declared: “I’ve never seen anything like that. I saw maybe 10 houses standing out of the maybe 100 I walked past.” Still, he remains committed: “We want to preserve—that beautiful Black community.”

I’ve already been hearing how there’s been a concerted effort from organizations to keep the Black residents of Altadena in Altadena. We all know how this goes post disaster unfortunately, Black & Brown neighbors get pushed out first. Rich developers swoop in. Follow these groups pic.twitter.com/5NesKt6fSP — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) January 13, 2025

The path forward remains daunting but not hopeless. Kimmel’s emotional tribute suggests that the spirit of mutual aid that has quickly emerged from all corners offers hope that the parts of Los Angeles that aren’t usually in the national zeitgeist can rebuild while preserving its unique social fabric. The fires may have scarred the landscape, but they’ve also revealed the deep wells of compassion that bind (and rebuild) communities together.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy