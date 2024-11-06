‘Closest friend for 10 years’: The terrifying truth about Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump’s relationship is revealed

As the White House prepares for president Donald Trump‘s return to office, more about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has come to light.

Recommended Videos

Author Michael Wolff released tapes through The Daily Beast that were obtained as part of his research for his book Fire and Fury, which covers the initial phase of Trump’s administration. Over the course of gathering material for his book, Wolff spoke to Epstein, who at the time was serving 18 months for charges of one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

In the latest audio tape release, Epstein can be heard making some startling revelations about the next US president. Epstein claims Trump was his “closest friend for ten years”. Here’s his quote in full:

“He is charming; he is able to convince people. It’s very much like Clinton. Both Bill and Donald have the ability to go over to a fat, ugly woman, say, ‘You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.’ So, he tells everybody what they want to hear. And that is charming.”

EXCLUSIVE | Jeffrey Epstein described himself as Donald Trump’s “closest friend” and claimed intimate knowledge of his proclivity to cuckold his best friends according to explosive tapes recorded by author Michael Wolff.https://t.co/oiHGaFA2pD pic.twitter.com/EIkS08Y6BT — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 2, 2024

The interview between Epstein and Wolff is from 2016, three years before the former’s infamous suicide prior to his highly anticipated trial for a plethora of sex crimes. In the same series of interviews, Epstein also touched upon Trump’s questionable behavior and lack of respect toward his friends and their wives, saying “He does nasty things to his best friends, his best friends’ wives. Anyone who he first tries to gain their trust, and then uses it to do bad things.”

On the subject of his intellect, Epstein was quick to point out Trump’s acumen when it comes to real estate, while insulting all other facets of his intelligence in the same breath, saying, “With respect to real estate deals, he’s brilliant. He’s a salesman. He knows real estate really well,” Epstein said. “Anything else but that, he knows nothing. No history, no strategy…he can’t read a spreadsheet, which is funny.”

Epstein’s revelation via Wolff’s tapes follows former model Stacey Williams’ allegations against the current president, where she claims that Trump touched her inappropriately in an incident in the Trump Tower in 1993, while Epstein looked on.

Williams’ account corroborates Epstein’s declaration about being Trump’s “closest friend.” Williams is one of the more than two dozen women who have accused the two-time US president of sexual harassment, which includes incidents ranging from non-consensual kissing to Trump walking in on them in dressing rooms.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy