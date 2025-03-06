Kathleen Kennedy staying on at Lucasfilm is a good thing actually

Rumors swirled that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy would retire in 2025. She has since refuted the claim. And frankly? It is a good thing she’s staying on.

Kennedy has been a producer on such films as E.T, many of the Indiana Jones movies, and more. Having worked closely with creatives like George Lucas, Kennedy has always been a great fit to continue the legacy of Lucasfilm despite the backlash she has received from a certain subset of “fans” online.

In a recent interview, Kennedy shared she had no plans to retire. “The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring.” This news was exciting for some, upsetting for those who dislike Kennedy.

Part of the “controversy” surrounding Kennedy comes from a push for more inclusive stories in the Star Wars universe. She hasn’t always been successful with it. Hate campaigns were launched against actors like John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, and Daisy Ridley for simply existing in the franchise. Lucasfilm did not condemn those attacking them.

When the same situation was happening with Moses Ingram during Obi-Wan Kenobi, the company finally spoke up against the hate she endured and it somehow turned back around into shaming Kennedy for pushing for more inclusive storylines. Saying “The Force is Female” is not controversial if you have brain cells and yet it had led to so many voices online bashing Kennedy and the women involved with the franchise.

All this to say that the near constant “get rid of Kennedy” or “she’s retiring” rhetoric comes across as sexist and exhausting. You’re mad you didn’t like a Star Wars movie because a woman was in it?

While we don’t know whether or not Kennedy has plans to eventually retire, it is worthwhile to talk about her legacy and why it is important she stay on at Lucasfilm. Letting the toxic “fans” push her out helps no one.

Continue to fight the toxic voices

A lot of the negative response to Lucasfilm properties is rooted in the fanbase’s idea of who these characters are. In a post The Last Jedi world, I think it safe to say that the angry response from people had nothing to do with the film and everything to do with their own ideas of who Luke Skywalker is.

I do love that Kennedy continues to allow these stories that enrich the franchise as a whole despite the angry small minority. As a fan of Lucasfilm properties, I have had to remind myself that their anger is not my own.

I am excited to see what Kennedy will continue to do for the franchise.

