‘Keep that little man-child happy’: Trump is given a custom drink by popular soda company, and the internet isn’t happy

Donald Trump was gifted a commemorative inaugural Diet Coke bottle from Coca-Cola and the internet is not happy about it.

Back in 2017, much of the country was dismayed to learn that Trump allegedly drank 12 Diet Cokes per day to complement his diet, which predominantly consists of fast food. Such poor habits don’t seem like something that should be celebrated. However, many companies are oddly intent on making the President-elect’s weirdest dreams come true. During his campaign, a McDonald’s restaurant in Pennsylvania allowed him to cosplay a McDonald’s worker and serve french fries behind the counter in a staged event. Following the McDonald’s stunt, Coca-Cola is the latest big brand to cater to the president with the first “Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle.”

Of course, the custom bottle is just the tip of the iceberg regarding America’s preferential treatment of Trump. It came after a Patriot of the Year Award, Person of the Year profile from TIME magazine, and Trump getting his way to disrupt the 30-day period honoring the late Jimmy Carter and fly the flags at full-staff for his inauguration day. Given that he staged an insurrection four years ago, it’s exceedingly strange to watch America coddle Trump like he’s a spoiled child, offering awards and gifts to celebrate his mediocrity and heeding his demands when he throws a tantrum. As a result, it’s hardly surprising the internet was deeply annoyed with Coca-Cola’s latest move.

Coca-Cola gifts Donald Trump a specialized coke bottle

Margo Martin, a spokesperson for Trump, shared Coca-Cola’s gift to the president-elect on social media. In a post to X, Martin wrote, “Tonight, President Trump received the first-ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey.” She paired the caption with images revealing that Quincey traveled to Mar-a-Lago to present the gift to Trump. The pair are seen posing with Trump holding the glass bottle adorned with an image of the White House.

Coca-Cola’s gesture to Trump was quite ironic, considering the company had spoken out against him and his supporters for the January 6 riot four years ago. According to Newsweek, the company released a statement at the time condemning the riot as “an offense to the ideals of American democracy” and expressing relief that the election was certified and a “peaceful transfer of power” would ensue. Yet, just shortly after the fourth anniversary of that attack, the company appears to be bowing to Trump.

The internet immediately condemned Coca-Cola’s move. Republicans against Trump reshared Martin’s post, suggesting users switch to drinking water or beer instead of Coca-Cola. Many X users echoed the sentiment of leaving Coca-Cola behind, while others mocked the grand gesture. InquisitiveScout noted, “Gotta keep that little man-child happy.” @WUTangKids slammed Quincey for his “Mar-a-Lago a** kissing pilgrimage to give Trump a commemorative Inauguration Day Diet Coke bottle.” Pepsi may be pleased by the outrage, with many declaring they’re switching to the other major soda brand. Some also jokingly pondered if they should follow the example of conservatives and start mass buying Coke just to destroy the bottles like conservatives did to Bud Light when it partnered with Dylan Mulvany.

Saying the internet is outraged over the bottle may be an overstatement. The reaction is better described as a collective eye-roll as the country continues its absurd catering to the man-child in chief.

