Stray Kids Is Coming Back With a World Tour in 2024

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Stray Kids casually announced that they are, in fact, preparing for a world tour in 2024. This isn’t the first time Stray Kids hinted at a world tour this year—they announced plans to tour in their Step Out 2024 video.

Many fans wished for a world tour in 2024, but they weren’t expecting Stray Kids to be back in touring condition. Their Maniac World Tour spanned from April 2022 to April 2023 and consisted of 42 shows from North America to Asia, which meant a lot of jetsetting for the group.

Some members of the group caught COVID during this time or sustained minor injuries. It was a tough tour for Stray Kids, but they’re now coming back to meet their fans from around the world once more.

While we all hope to hear more details from JYP Entertainment and Stray Kids about the theme, track list, and title of the coming World Tour, we’ll have to wait for further announcements for now. Nevertheless, if you’re a STAY (Stray Kids fan), maybe start saving up now in case the tour might hits your area.

If you’re waiting for tickets to go on sale, here’s where you can buy them.

