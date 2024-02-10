Meet the Members of K-Pop Band Stray Kids

Meet the latest K-Pop sensation, the Stray Kids! Stray Kids is a group under JYP Entertainment, which originally debuted with nine members. But Many Stays (the proclaimed fans of Stray Kids) have moved past the nine members and consider the group to be “ot8” (one-true 8).

Former member Kim Woojin was accused of sexual harassment and left the group, though the official reason behind his departure remains undisclosed. His former bandmates are determined to move ahead and Stays also denounced Woojin over the accusations.

The group won several local music awards in South Korea, including the prestigious Album of The Year Award (daesang) in 2022 for their album MAXIDENT. But who are the faces behind this K-pop rap sensation?

Bang Chan

Bang Chan is the eldest of the group. He’s a triple threat since he’s a vocalist, rapper, and dancer. If you think the talent stops there, Bang Chan also speaks English, Korean, Japanese, and some Chinese. Oh, and he plays the guitar and the piano as well. It’s no wonder he’s the leader of the group, and it has everything to do with how he leads with respect and humility.

Born on October 3, 1997, in Seoul, South Korea, Bang has two younger siblings. He and his family moved to Sydney, Australia, where he grew up.

Lee Know

Lee Min Ho, better known as Lee Know, was born in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea on October 25, 1998. He is the main dancer of the group, but he’s also a rapper and vocalist. Know got his start as a backup dancer for BTS. This man is so coordinated and he’s ambidextrous.

He’s also known for being goofy and for being a dad to three cats. His cat Soonie (the eldest) was adopted by Lee Know from a shelter, and Dori was an abandoned cat that he took home in 2019. Doongie was adopted from a friend’s cat who had kittens.

Changbin

Seo Chang Bin is a rapper, vocalist, and producer for Stray Kids. He was born on August 11, 1999 in Yongin, Gyeonggi, South Korea. Despite his adorable looks, Changbin is a fierce and versatile rapper with sick verses. This isn’t surprising since he’s skilled as a lyricist.

Duality is key for Changbin, in both music and his outward personality to his fans. He might have a rough fashion sense, but this is also a guy who would draw bunny ears on a poster of himself.

Hyunjin

Hwang Hyun Jin, known as Hyunjin, became the Korean Global Ambassador for Versace in 2023, and who could blame the House of Versace? Hyunjin is the heartthrob of the group, with plenty of swoon-worthy photos on Instagram. The artsy side to the group’s main visual isn’t lost since he also paints in addition to being a dancer, rapper, and vocalist for Stray Kids.

Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea and he’s an only child. He lived in the US one summer and can speak a bit of English.

HAN

Han Ji Sung, known as HAN, was born in Incheon, South Korea on September 14, 2000. HAN and his family moved to Malaysia when he was nine, and he has been homeschooled ever since. He speaks English pretty well and does voice impressions of his bandmates and some anime characters.

HAN is also a well-rounded performer, who produces, raps, and sings. Fans have claimed the possibility of HAN being the youngest, most copyrighted idol given the number of songs he has produced. Stray Kids has a lot of energetic songs, but many Stays know HAN’s music to have a melancholic tone.

Felix

Lee Yong Bok, better known by his English name Felix Lee, was born and raised in Sydney, Australia to Korean parents on September 15, 2000. He’s the middle child to one older sister and one younger sister. Felix struggled with his Korean at first, and this was evident during Dream Maker, the survival show that he and his bandmates were on.

Through hard work, he became a great dancer, rapper, and vocalist for Stray Kids. Many know Felix as a brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, but more fans fondly know him as a great dancer and for being cute and “wiggly.”

Seungmin

Seungmin is a singer through and through, and he’s already sung for a KDrama OST outside of his role as a main vocalist in Stray Kids. KDrama fans of Hometown Cha Cha Cha would agree that Seungmin sings like an angel, and Stays wouldn’t contradict this either. Seungmin was born in Seoul, South Korea on September 22, 2000, as Kim Seung Min. He has an older sister, and he went to the same high school as Bang Chan.

Although he only studied English for three months in Los Angeles, California, Seungmin speaks both Korean and English.

I.N

The youngest of the group (maknae) is none other than I.N. Born as Yang Jeong In from Busan, South Korea, I.N is a middle child to two brothers. I.N is also a vocalist for the group and his singing has an emotional quality to it. He’s also a fan of Charlie Puth and Bruno Mars.

Aside from being great at throwing emotional punches and covering songs from other Korean artists, he’s also known for being able to sing in trot, a traditional pop genre originating in the early 1900s.

