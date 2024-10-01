‘Stop using me for clickbait’: Dionne Warwick claps back at X account for taking a Sabrina Carpenter joke out of context

It’s tiring to see tabloids pit successful women against each other. Legendary singer Dionne Warwick wasn’t letting a popular X account do that to her and Sabrina Carpenter.

Recommended Videos

Pop Crave, the Twitter account in question, took a Dionne Warwick’s NPR interview out of context. Dionne was asked to rate several pop songs from NPR’s “Nobody Asked for This (But I’m Gonna Tell You Anyhow)” segment. Warwick showed a lot of love to Charli XCX’s ‘Guess,’ and Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe! ‘ Dione refused to rate the popular diss track by Kendrick Lamar, ‘Not Like Us,’ but didn’t have any negative things to say about it either.

When asked about a line from Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso,’ Dionne laughed it off and said, “That does not resonate with me.” A lot of us can resonate with “I’m working late, ’cause I’m a singer,” but not Dionne Warwick.

Nevertheless, Dionne rated ‘Please, Please, Please’ by Carpenter a 4.5/5. There’s no beef here—just a lot of love coming from another legend.

The Pop Crave misquote in question

Pop Crave took Dionne’s reaction out of context. The account made it seem like Dionne wasn’t supportive of Sabrina Carpenter. On the contrary, the NPR segment showed that Dionne loved these new, upcoming artists. Dionne herself clarified by calling out Pop Crave directly for twisting her words. “Stop using me as clickbait and find something safe to do.”

I love these young artists. Stop using me for clickbait and find something safe to do. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 29, 2024

Surely, talking about how Dionne speculates that she might be a ‘brat’ after rating Charli XCX is a better thing to post. It’s hilarious, but that statement isn’t clickbait at all. Dionne has a lot of respect, not just for Sabrina but for the other artists mentioned in the NPR segment. Those on X were just as exasperated as Dionne at Pop Crave. One user asked, “Y’all run out of things to post?”

Yall run out of things to post? — bbyjean? (@lilbbyjean) September 28, 2024

Another user asked, “Why don’t you want to update Dionne’s response, Pop Crave?”

Why don't you want to update Dionne's response, Pop Crave?https://t.co/b8WlaLECER — ?. ?. ?. ??‍?  ? (@AimThaMachine_) September 29, 2024

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy