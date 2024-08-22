Start your day with Sabina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’

Everyone, including you, can’t stop putting Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” on loop. These songs have been playing on everyone’s phones and made it into the Billboard Hot 100 top five.

They’re basically 2024’s summer anthems. Even if you’ve never felt heartbreak, “Please Please Please” is the best thing you could ever play in the background while you interrogate your best friend’s new romance. “Espresso” is just fun to jam to, especially if you’re working late. You don’t even have to be a singer to relate.

These songs are pure girlie-pop perfection on their own, but two tracks aren’t enough. Luckily for us, Sabrina Carpenter is releasing Short n’ Sweet on August 23, 2024. The album will contain a total of twelve tracks, which include “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

midnight tonight :’) see you there #ShortNSweet — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 22, 2024

Carpenter already gave us a bite of “Taste.” It sounds like a bop, which sets the bar high for the other songs in the album. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” is going to have a music video this coming Friday, along with the album.

Death becomes Sabrina

On Twitter, Carpenter posted a teaser of the music video for “Taste.” We have good, old, classic Sabrina running around with a kitchen knife to stab Jenna Ortega and a guy in a shower. All I can say is that I support women’s rights and wrongs.

Taste! Coming this Friday ? pic.twitter.com/3QU9cVsT21 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) August 21, 2024

Jokes aside, fans speculate that the music video will be inspired by Death Becomes Her (1988). It appears that way based on the picture of Ortega and Carpenter in black dresses and the teaser video.

