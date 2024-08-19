Please, please, please, tell us if these Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan rumors are true

Fans are theorizing that the internet’s favorite memeable couple of the summer, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, might have split up.

But did they really? The two have been linked since December and have been public with their relationship, with Barry Keoghan even starring in the music video for Carpenter’s hit song Please Please Please, which many have speculated was also written about him. Though they have appeared strong, could it be possible that the two have split?

Let’s discuss.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan rumored to have broken up

On August 16, 2024, infamous gossip source Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip that claimed Carpenter and Keoghan broke up. Deuxmoi has proven to be right sometimes, but is not 100% reliable, as they heavily rely on submissions from fans.

Still, it didn’t take long for the rumors to go viral. Many noted that in Please Please Please, Carpenter herself seemed aware of the judgment cast over her and Keoghan’s relationship. In the lyrics, she begs her love interest to not prove her doubts right, to not bring her to tears, and to not embarrass her by proving that the judgment was valid.

After Deuxmoi’s initial reveal went viral, a source told PEOPLE that Carpenter and Keoghan’s relationship was “on and off.” However, Keoghan himself appeared to subtly deny rumors that they broke up by liking Carpenter’s latest Instagram post.

When did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan start dating?

Carpenter and Keoghan were first linked in December 2023. The two were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles, and reportedly first met during Paris Fashion Week in October of that year.

The couple made their relationship public in February 2024 by appearing at the Grammy Awards afterparty together. Though they walked the carpet separately, they were seen attached to the hip inside the event. The two further confirmed their relationship after they were spotted smooching as they left the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

