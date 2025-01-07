‘Stole the election’: Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Kamala Harris committed election theft, what?

Like much of MAGA, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is still not satisfied even after Donald Trump won the election. On the day of his election certification, she had to pen a hateful post attacking Kamala Harris while bizarrely accusing her of stealing the election.

Recommended Videos

Greene has sowed seeds of division to a shocking extent for someone who has been entrusted with and given the privilege of serving as a U.S. representative. Since Trump won the election, she has been fixated on trying to rub it in Democrats’ faces. On Thanksgiving, instead of penning posts about gratitude or family, she made hateful posts gloating over “liberal tears.” Days before that, she went on a hateful, transphobic rant against her new colleague Sarah McBride. Greene has also taken to threatening those within her own party if they don’t accept and praise every one of Trump’s cabinet nominations. When the anniversary of January 6 arrived, Greene penned an ode to the January 6 rioters who are still imprisoned for organizing an attack on the U.S. and for viciously attacking, stomping on, and beating Capitol police with flag poles.

On top of that, Greene, of course, had to join in with the particularly classless and evil sect of MAGA who jeered at and mocked Harris as she gracefully and professionally fulfilled her constitutional duty to certify the election that she lost to Trump by a slim margin.

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on unhinged rant against Kamala Harris

Following the election certification, Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to Real America’s Voice. Greene smugly described how much she “enjoyed” watching the election certification and sat in the very front row so she could revel in Harris’ defeat. In the video’s caption, Green wrote, “I thoroughly enjoyed watching Vice President Kamala Harris certify her own election defeat today.” Then, the representative made a bizarre claim that Harris “stole the election.” She states with venom, “Remember, this is a woman that never received a single vote in the Democratic primaries. She literally stole the election right out from under Joe Biden.” However, Greene concludes, “The best part is, she went on to lose in glorious fashion.”

I thoroughly enjoyed watching Vice President Kamala Harris certify her own election defeat today.



She didn’t receive one Democrat vote in the primary and stole the election right out from under Joe Biden.



The best part is, she went on to lose in glorious fashion. pic.twitter.com/7EbFsVksNC — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) January 7, 2025

Not only is Greene’s post shocking for the sheer level of hatred directed at Harris but also for the absolutely outlandish claim that she stole the election from Biden. Greene seems to forget that Biden chose, of his own accord, to step down from the election and gave his official endorsement to Harris. Additionally, Harris did receive the necessary votes to run for president. A virtual vote was held in which Harris received the majority of delegate votes, officially certifying her as the Democratic presidential nominee. Greene’s bizarre narrative that Harris plotted to steal the election, thrust herself into the race, and defied protocol is an egregious lie and attack on the Vice President’s character.

Through this entire ordeal, no one has shown more dignity, professionalism, and loyalty to the American people than Harris. She served dutifully as Biden’s vice president for four years and loyally stood by his side throughout his presidential campaign. When he could no longer stay in the race, the Democratic party looked to her as America’s best chance at defeating Trump, so Harris took on the enormous burden of launching a last-minute presidential campaign, knowing she would face vicious, misogynistic, and racist attacks from Trump and his supporters. While Trump bopped on stage to music and talked about penises, Harris formed an impressive campaign and went around the country appealing to Americans with real ideas and visions for helping her country. When she lost the election, she never once cast doubt on the elector system or the country and gracefully carried out her duties to certify the results.

Perhaps, instead of mocking and spreading lies about Harris, Greene should try to follow her example of dignity and professionalism. The woman who has spent the past few months cackling about liberal tears, harassing her colleagues, threatening Republicans, writing letters of support to insurrectionists, and childishly gloating over Harris performing her constitutional duties could certainly use a few lessons in class and grace.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy