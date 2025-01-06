‘Our democracy can be fragile’: Kamala Harris jabs at MAGAs over 2020 election denial

Before certifying the results of the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris released a video in which she appeared to jab at MAGA for their election denial and January 6 insurrection.

Recommended Videos

On January 6, 2025, Harris presided over counting the Electoral College votes as Congress officially certified Donald Trump’s presidential win. However, this year was markedly different than the last time Congress had to certify the presidential election results. In 2021, as Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win, Trump supporters descended on the Capitol, where they violently clashed with Capitol police, broke into the Capitol building, and chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.” The supporters had been incited by Trump’s false claims of election fraud and failed attempt to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into interfering with the election certification. In stark contrast, today’s presidential certification passed quietly and peacefully, which is the only way a transition of power should play out.

However, a pointed video Harris released prior to the certification of the election results confirmed that she hasn’t forgotten the shameful actions of MAGA four years ago.

Kamala Harris subtly takes a jab at MAGA

Ahead of the election certification, Harris released a video promising to fulfill her constitutional duty to certify the results and oversee a peaceful transfer of power. She stressed the vitality of the peaceful transfer, stating, “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” Harris vowed, “I will perform my constitutional duty as vice president of the United States to certify the results of the 2024 election.” She also noted that her duty was “a sacred obligation” that she planned to uphold out of love for her country, loyalty to the Constitution, and “unwavering faith in the American people.”

Seemingly referring to January 6, she stated, “As we have seen, our democracy can be fragile, and it is up to, then, each one of us to stand up for our most cherished principles. And to make sure that in America, our government always remains of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

THIS . my dear Twitter friends is the difference between a real leader and a Charlatan like Trump — Jürgen .. ?❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) January 6, 2025

While Harris doesn’t dwell on the dark history of January 6 or waste words denouncing Trump’s actions, she poignantly demonstrates how badly Trump betrayed his country. He tried to reject a “sacred” obligation that every Vice President has adhered to out of loyalty and love for their country. Additionally, she reminded Americans that election deniers proved democracy can be “fragile.” If it weren’t for politicians like herself standing their ground and proceeding with their duties, MAGA may have succeeded in its attack on democracy.

It’s impossible to ignore the stark contrast between the Biden and Trump administrations. Trump staged a violent insurrection and has spent the past four repeating baseless claims of a stolen election. Meanwhile, from the moment the election was called, Harris and Biden have carried out their duties with loyalty and dignity, going above and beyond to diffuse any doubt about the electoral system and carry out a peaceful transfer of power. The difference between Trump and Harris is that if he had lost, there’s a possibility he would’ve instigated another insurrection. In contrast, when she lost, Harris recognized the lingering trauma and fear caused by the January 6 attack and has done everything in her power to reassure the American people that the same won’t happen under her watch.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy