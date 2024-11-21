‘There’s a man pretending to be a woman’: Marjorie Taylor Greene inhumanly doubles down on transphobic rhetoric over first trans Congress member

This year, Sarah McBride (hey, shout-out to another Sarah) became the first transgender person to be elected to Congress. And straight away she faced hatred and obstacles.

Nancy Mace, a Republican politician, instantly introduced a bill to bar trans people from using the bathroom that matched their gender identity. The legislation hasn’t been voted on yet, but it’s caused a firestorm of anger. All this to attack one person. As Democrat Rep. Becca Balint told the website Axois, “The cruelty is the point.”

Now a woman noted for being particularly cruel, as well as very stupid, has stepped in. This is Marjorie Taylor Greene, a woman who thinks that Democrats control the weather. She appeared on the far-right channel Real America’s Voice to have a rant.

There’s a man pretending to be a woman coming to Congress in January who expects to use the same restrooms as little girls visiting the Capitol.



I consider it assault for a man to charge into places that are designated specifically for women.



Restrooms are a place where women… pic.twitter.com/2DT9wVsVEF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) November 19, 2024

Greene deadnames McBride and calls her “a man pretending to be a woman.” She says in the video that McBride will come into the ladies’ room and “be standed at a toilet, apparently.” Um… what’s the issue here, exactly? Toilets are behind closed doors. They’re like that in all public lavatories. No-one will see anyone peeing in a public toilet, because of the doors. I always feel like I’m going insane when people try to indicate they’re seeing genitals in a woman’s public bathroom. I’ve been in some of the worst public bathrooms you can imagine (ah, high school) and I’ve never, ever seen anything below the belt in any of them. To see anything like that, you would have to barge into the actual cubicle, which is a gross invasion of privacy.

Greene goes on, “This is an assault. It’s like a physical assault for a man to come in, charging in to our private places.” Then she advocated for violence, saying, “Are we as women going to be to physically defend ourselves from a man that has no respect for us as women?” She continued to slam McBride, calling her “sick and mentally ill.” Greene has no problem with actual sex offenders, mind you. She supports Donald Trump, who was found liable for the sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll last year, and has gone so far as to compare him to Jesus. She also supports Matt Gaetz, who allegedly is a pedophile and sex trafficker, and she claimed she would release all sexual misconduct claims against Republicans if the House Ethics Committee released their report of Gaetz.

According to Greene, Speaker Mike Johnson “said there would be no biological men in our bathrooms.” Johnson actually said, “There’s a concern about the uses of restroom facilities and locker rooms and all that. This is an issue that Congress has never had to address before. We’re going to do that in a deliberate fashion with members’ consensus on it, and we will accommodate the needs of every single person,” before backtracking and saying later, “For anyone who doesn’t know my established record on this issue, let me be unequivocally clear: a man is a man, and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman.”

Both Greene and Nancy Mace, the person who started this, have been absolutely slammed on social media over the past few days. (Even on Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, there was outcry.) Unfortunately, that doesn’t change the fact that they’re incredibly dangerous people spreading hate against a minority. Greene allegedly has also said she would fight any transgender woman who tried to use the woman’s bathroom. (How would she tell?) My heart goes out to Sarah McBride. She’s behaved with nothing but dignity so far and been treated terribly. It is now Nov. 20, which is Transgender Day of Remembrance. Not that Greene and Mace care, but it’s hatred like theirs which lead to such a day being needed.

