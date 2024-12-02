‘Call a therapist… talk to your family’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Thanksgiving post is destroyed by the internet

The internet is urging Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to consider calling a therapist or talking to her family after she decided to post a jab at Democrats on Thanksgiving.

This Thanksgiving, the country learned that Republicans can’t even take the holidays off from spewing their hateful rhetoric. While Democrats coped with the holiday and tense political climate by posting lighthearted TikToks joking about meeting up with their MAGA family members, Republicans spent the holiday trying to drive further division and hatred. Donald Trump went on a Thanksgiving rant in which he called Democrats “Radical Left Lunatics,” while Fox News accused Democrats of “ruining” Thanksgiving because of their satirical TikToks on the matter. Meanwhile, Greene displayed a concerning level of obsession with Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris with her bizarre Thanksgiving post.

The internet roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unhinged Thanksgiving post

On Thanksgiving Day, Greene posted an image to X that read “Trumpsgiving.” It listed the definition of Trumpsgiving as “The expression of gratitude that Kamala is NOT the President.” In brackets underneath the text, it read: “see also: ‘Trump Won,’ ‘liberal tears.'”

She likely thought her post was clever and that she was sticking it to liberals. However, her post is ridiculous and concerning, especially since it was her sole Thanksgiving post. She didn’t express gratitude for her family, including her three children, or for the privilege of serving America as a Representative. One would think that on a day like Thanksgiving, most people would be too busy spending quality time with family instead of making petty and bitter posts on X. However, that’s not the case with Greene. She seemingly never takes a day off from gloating about Trump and obsessing over Democrats and Harris. Most Democrats probably found her post more sad than offensive. It’s hard to imagine being so bothered by a political party that one is unable to even post a simple “Happy Thanksgiving” without putting their immaturity and hatred on display.

The internet quickly destroyed her ridiculous post, with one user urging her to “Call a therapist … talk to your family” instead of rage-posting to X on holiday. Other users noted that she’s not as cute or funny as she thinks she is and is only proving that she needs to “grow up” and stop being so hateful. A few users, though, noted that she should enjoy this “Trumpsgiving” since it will be the last one she can afford until he’s out of office.

A lot of Democrats had to face the difficult reality of sharing Thanksgiving this year with people who may have voted against their rights. However, many families with differing political views could still come together for the holiday. For some reason, America’s leaders, including its future president, couldn’t show this same level of unity, respect, and civility. Trump and Greene should be ashamed to be setting such an example of pettiness and hatred on a holiday that should’ve been about family, unity, and gratitude.

