‘I was the first member of Congress to visit’: Marjorie Taylor Greene reminds Americans that she supports January 6th insurrectionists

On the anniversary of January 6th, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reminded Americans that she supports the violent insurrectionists who tried to overturn a U.S. election.

January 6, 2025, marks four years since Donald Trump supporters launched an attack on the U.S. Capitol. Moments after Trump supporters gathered for his “Save America” rally, where he urged them to “never concede” and to “fight like hell” to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win, thousands of his followers descended on the Capitol where they breached the police perimeter and partook in vandalism, looting, and violently assaulted Capitol police. Thousands of arrests were made as supporters faced charges ranging from disorderly conduct to assaulting police officers with dangerous weapons. One of the longest sentences was handed down to David Nicholas Dempsey, who violently attacked Capitol police with flagpoles, pepper spray, and broken pieces of broken furniture.

However, over the past four years, MAGA has made a concerted effort to rewrite history. They’ve alternated between conspiracy theories blaming everyone except Trump supporters for the attack and painting the violent rioters as “warriors” and “patriots” who partook in a “day of love.” Greene is among the top MAGA politicians who have tried desperately to exonerate Trump and his supporters. From the onset, she has spoken sympathetically of the January 6 rioters and even visited them in prison with a group of Republican lawmakers who shook hands with and high-fived the rioters. Now, she is doubling down on her sympathy for those charged in the attack, as she insists that they’re “political prisoners.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene pens supportive statement to January 6 defendants

Greene took to X on the January 6 anniversary to remind Americans that she supports the insurrectionists. She stated proudly, “I was the first member of congress to visit pretrial J6 defendants in Nov 2021.” Greene claims that they were being held in solitary confinement as “political prisoners.” Greene describes her “frustrations” with the “politically weaponized DOJ” and the fact that “many members of Congress don’t care about J6’ers.” Her rewriting of history continues as she insists that they only “protested an election … for a few hours.”

She then regurgitates tired MAGA arguments, attempting to draw comparisons between the Black Lives Matter protests and the January 6 riots. Greene insists that the actions of the protestors were more egregious than the insurrectionists but that the January 6 rioters were treated more harshly. MAGA has constantly tried to defend January 6 with comparisons to the BLM protests. However, the two things have never been comparable. While BLM protestors did engage in illegal activity, like vandalism and assault, they never tried to overturn a U.S. election or breach a federal building. January 6 wasn’t a matter of a few protestors getting carried away — it was a direct and organized attack on the Country, democracy, Congress, and the electoral process. Additionally, the claims of unequal treatment are overblown, as records show that hundreds of BLM protestors were charged with federal crimes over their actions.

Ignoring the facts, Greene claims, “The scales fell off our out of balance justice system the past 4 years.” She concludes her statement with an ominous claim that the scales will be restored on January 20th and that the country will be healed and repaired because the past four years have “been too much.” Her promise that justice will be restored is likely referring to her advocacy for January 6 blanket pardons. While Trump and Republican lawmakers have floated ideas of pardoning at least some rioters, Greene has called for outright pardoning everyone involved in the riot. This would mean that even men like Dempsey, who attacked, stomped on, and beat Capitol police with flagpoles, would be pardoned and released from prison.

As much as Greene may try to rewrite history, she can’t rewrite January 6. “Protest” is a misleading word to describe the insurrectionists who attacked police, broke through the Capitol windows, and chanted “Hang Mike Pence.” While Greene is fretting over the January 6 rioters, other Americans are thinking about law enforcement, the real victims of the insurrection. Countless law enforcement officers are still grappling with the severe emotional trauma and physical scars that they gained as a result of being brutally attacked on January 6. Four officers who responded to the attack took their own lives, while hundreds of others sustained injuries. Only the most coldhearted and morally reprehensible people could have the audacity to wish everyone a “Happy J6 Day” and pen an ode to the January 6 rioters on the anniversary of a horrific attack on America that cost the lives of multiple brave law enforcement officers.

