‘Stirs up hatred’: Elon Musk slammed by world leaders for involvement in European politics

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez does not have kind words for Elon Musk. The political leader has accused Musk of encouraging an “international reactionary movement” and warned of the rise in far-right politics in Europe.

Sanchez was at an event for the 50th anniversary of the death of fascist dictator Francisco Franco when he spoke of Musk’s posts. He said that Musk “openly attacks our institutions, stirs up hatred and openly calls for the support of the heirs of Nazism in Germany’s upcoming elections.” He went on to talk about the fear of having Musk back these kind of movements but did not ever name him.

“Autocratic regimes are advancing halfway around the world,” Sanchez said. He went on to warn those there that “the fascism we thought we had left behind is now the third political force in Europe.” He also insinuated that the far-right has “the richest man on the planet” behind it, alluding to Musk.

Sanchez is just the latest voice in a sea of concern coming from Europe. Many of our allies are concerned by Musk’s involvement with President-elect Donald Trump. Currently, Trump has nominated Musk for a position in his cabinet and many overseas and here in the United States are angry about it. Musk was not an elected official.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron has recently commented on Musk. He pointed out that it feels odd how Musk owns one of the largest social media platforms on the planet and we are all seemingly ignoring how he is continually interfering with elections around the world. “Ten years ago, who would have believed it if we had been told that the owner of one of the biggest social networks in the world … intervene directly in elections, including in Germany?” he said.

With whispers about Trump’s own relationship and patience for Musk dwindling, we have to hope that sooner, rather than later, these two end up tired of one another. But even if they remain close, it is terrifying that Musk is actively participating in politics in this way. He has foreign leaders concerned and yet we still might allow him to serve in Trump’s cabinet?

Whatever happens, we all should be terrified of what Elon Musk is willing to do. He says whatever he wants and it isn’t going to end well for anyone involved. Especially not with his connections to the far-right party in foreign countries.

