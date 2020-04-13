New Pictures of Diana Prince and Steve Trevor Made My Heart Grow Three Sizes

Part of the problem with delaying releases of movies is that the marketing push that was set and ready to go is now rolling out in weird ways. That’s why Empire has had both a Black Widow cover and now a Wonder Woman 1984 issue, despite that those movies are no longer releasing in the near future. It’s not a bad thing; it just means we get some content now for the movies we’re excited about while still waiting a little bit for their release.

For me personally, the picture included in Empire’s Gal Gadot interview physically hurt me—okay, not seriously, but enough so that my little WonderTrev-loving heart exploded. The love story of Diana Prince and Steve Trevor is one that has many different iterations. From the multiple versions of Steve throughout her storyline, coming from Steve’s own line of family (weird), to the gods interfering and bringing Steve back to Diana, their love story is a constant in the world of Diana Prince.

Gadot talked about the growth that Diana had from the first Wonder Woman film to 1984, and how she’s found herself a bit more but has a loneliness that is taking her over more so than it did in her first film.

The first movie was a coming of age, it was Diana becoming Wonder Woman. She was very naive and she didn’t understand the complexities of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, that’s not the case whatsoever. Diana has evolved. She’s much more mature and very wise. However, she’s very lonely. She lost all of her team members and she’s guarded. And then something crazy happens.

But, more important to me personally, Gadot talked about the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.

Chris was an integral part of the movie, and of its success. And because he and I and Patty really enjoyed working together, we all wanted to have him back. And Patty and [co-writer] Geoff Johns found the best way that serves the narrative to bring Steve back.

In Wonder Woman, Steve does what Steves do and sacrificed himself in a plane for the greater good. (Can we keep men named Steve out of planes, please?) With the release of this picture from the film, I can’t help the love I have for WonderTrev, especially because the picture includes Steve and Diana dancing in front of the Lincoln Memorial after they’re reunited.

📸 | EMPIRE Magazine has released new photos of WONDER WOMAN 1984. The Golden Eagle armor looks astonishing and I want to see Diana kicking some ass with her armor. Also, it seems that Diana & Steve will continue their relationship. pic.twitter.com/6lopQffKbZ — ᴍᴜʀᴅᴏᴄᴋ. (@TheLastMurdock) April 13, 2020

So why cry? Because, if you remember from Wonder Woman, Steve and Diana took to the town square the night before they had their huge battle and danced until Diana saw snow for the first time. (Or until they went upstairs and had sex, but you know, the dancing is what we’re focusing on here.)

But for whatever reason, it seems that part of Wonder Woman 1984 is a mirroring of the relationship that Diana and Steve had in Wonder Woman. From Steve showing up and handing Diana his watch to her leading him through the modern era, the two have switched roles in a way, but are still there for each other because they’re, in their own way, each other’s soulmate.

I am excited to see where Wonder Woman 1984 takes Diana, and all I really hope is that she carries Steve Trevor like a bride. Please, just give it to me.

(images: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com