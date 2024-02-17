Skip to main content

Ubisoft Is Making a ‘Raving Rabidds’ Series

By Feb 17th, 2024, 6:24 pm
John LeDouche from Starpets, Raving Rabbids series adaptation by Ubisoft.

I didn’t expect Starpets, of all games, to have such a brutal teaser trailer. I know I’ve been up since 3 AM, but the last thing I expected to see was a planet of bunnies getting blown up by a spaceship.

If that wasn’t graphic enough, the trailer, which was stop-motion inspired, showed the bunnies’ flesh melting off and their bones getting burned. This show will definitely not be for kids, but I can’t wait to see these rabbits saving other worlds from getting destroyed in Star Wars fashion.

Is there a Starpets trailer?

You bet there is!

John LeDouche learns of a prophecy about a chosen one ending his reign. LeDouche is lucky enough because he’s been able to evade the Chosen One for a while, but not even death will stop the Chosen One from saving the universe. Thus Ken, the protagonist, was born.

I don’t know if Ken will be of any help, given that he was counting while a planet got zapped in front of him. Still, we’ll take him over nothing against an evil guy who, pardon my French, is literally named LeDouche.

Starpets will be directed by Stéphane Berla, and written by French comedian Eric Judor. The voice cast for the characters is yet to be announced, but Judor will be voicing some of the characters in the series.

Starpets and its cute bunch of bunnies will be coming to television, but Ubisoft hasn’t announced a launch date yet for the series. It’s also not known if the series will be exclusive to any streaming service.

