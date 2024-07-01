We Haven’t Seen the Last of Some of ‘The Acolyte’s Fallen Jedi

There are few things in this world I love as much as a Wookiee. So when The Acolyte gave me a Wookiee, who is also a Jedi, in Kelnacca, I was ecstatic. Then he was killed offscreen and I wanted to cry. When would I see him again?!

Kelnacca (played by Joonas Suotamo) is just another death in a long line at the hand of the Stranger, a.k.a. Qimir (Manny Jacinto). He died sitting in his chair and didn’t even get to fight with the rest of the Jedi. While we have seen the Jedi that Mae (Amandla Stenberg) is killing off in a flashback already, I didn’t want to get my hopes up that I’d see Kelnacca again.

Luckily, showrunner Leslye Headland made it clear that we will see more of Kelnacca (and those other Jedi from when the twins were younger, but I’m worried about my Kelnacca content). I was lucky enough to speak with Headland about the show ahead of the 6th episode and we talked about the Qimir reveal—how Jacinto’s arms broke the internet—and I made sure to talk about my boy Kelnacca a lot.

If you were worried that he was done already, don’t be. “It’s not the last time you see him though. It’s not the last time you see Kelnacca,” Headland said, even making fun of the fact that he died offscreen. “ And I do think it’s kind of fun to have people like yourself be like, ‘They killed Kelnacca,’ and then get to be like, ‘Baby, we got to, we got to . You’re okay. ‘”

So there is hope for the Kelnacca hive out there. Headland made sure I was aware that I would not be without my Jedi Wookiee! You can watch our full interview here:

You can watch the new episode of The Acolyte on Tuesday, July 2nd on Disney+.

