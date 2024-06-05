Kelnacca standing, looking fresh on star wars
We All Want to Know a Little More About Kelnacca in ‘The Acolyte’

Rachel Leishman
Published: Jun 5, 2024 03:30 pm

The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ with Star Wars fans itching to meet some of the new characters of the High Republic era. One is Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), a Wookiee Jedi who is hiding away on the planet Khofar. We met him at the end of episode 2, “Revenge/Justice,” and we love him.

Briefly naked (which is just still with a lot of fur, if you’re a Wookiee), Kelnacca is in the woods, hiding, when two strangers come up to his home and try to attack him. As he disarms them swiftly, we see his power as a Jedi Master, and that’s about it! So who exactly is he in the grand scheme of Star Wars?

Unfortunately, all we know is that he is part of a list of Jedi that Mae (Amandla Stenberg) is hunting. After killing Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Mae is slowly taking out each of the Jedi who recruited her sister Osha (Stenberg) to the Order. Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) was among them, and he knows, after Mae kills Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman), the next on the list would be Kelnacca, and that is when we get to see him.

What I love is that there is a Jedi that speaks Shyriiwook in Star Wars. Wookiees can generally understand basic (the language of Star Wars), but they cannot speak it, so that means that the crew he was with at least understands Shyriiwook, and I love that, too!

For now though, what we know about Kelnacca is that he is a Jedi Master and knows Sol, Indara, and Torbin. And also that he decided to go hide away on a lush forest planet. You know … like Kashyyk, home of the Wookiees.

Given what little we know, it isn’t surprising that fans are fascinated to learn more. The Wookiees are my favorite characters in all of Star Wars, so I am just simply sat at the edge of my seat, waiting to fall more in love with Kelnacca!

