Can ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ Prove Its Singularity Ahead Of Its Release?

Star Wars Outlaws has officially stepped into the public consciousness of the gaming zeitgeist, and the open-world action-adventure game already seems to be boasting all the hallmarks of a certified triple-A title.

Notice, for instance, the gameplay trailer that shows off all the stuff you can do for the sake of doing it without in any way communicating how that stuff interacts with any sort of gameplay system. Notice further the insistence on having an open world with branching dialogue options, which will no doubt be followed by the reassurance that your choices matter. And notice yet again the woman protagonist, who looks like a woman, getting dragged by people online for not looking like how they want her to look; go figure.

Indeed, we certainly have a triple-A game on our hands, but when will it be in our hands exactly?

When does Star Wars Outlaws release?

Star Wars Outlaws is set to hit Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S on August 30, 2024. No other platforms have been announced at the time of writing.

In other words, there’s still just over four months for Star Wars Outlaws to set itself apart from the crowd in ways beyond its place in George Lucas’ sci-fi mythos, and make no mistake, the potential for it to do so is absolutely there. But for the moment, a big environment with lots of stuff is effectively all we know about Outlaws, and even if that’s enough to draw a crowd of gaming and Star Wars faithfuls, it’s no way to foster an identity as a piece of media.

In any case, I’ll be going to bat for Outlaws no matter what the outcome is, even if going to bat means being not very nice about certain things.

