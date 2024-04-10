Promotional art for 'Star Wars Outlaws'
Should Your Steam Wallet Feel Threatened by ‘Star Wars Outlaws’?

Charlotte Simmons
Published: Apr 10, 2024

We finally got a brand new look at Star Wars Outlaws, the next big gaming release to hit George Lucas’ storied sci-fi mythos, and the questions are pouring in hard and fast, with not a single one of them questioning why the video game route was chosen for this particular story.

Indeed, between its absolutely crackling setting of a pivotal moment in the Star Wars timeline (namely, between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) and seemingly show-stealing protagonist Kay Vess, Outlaws seems to have more than enough going for it story-wise. It bears questioning, then, whether the tried-and-not-always-true formula of slapping an open world and branching dialogue into the equation will be helpful or harmful to Outlaws’ overall artistic merits. Time will tell what that answer is, of course, and we’re all hoping for a certified homerun (although the promise of a season pass is not, in fact, promising).

But if you’re a Steam loyalist, there’s a few extra steps you’re going to have to take before you can make that call yourself.

Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Steam?

Star Wars Outlaws will be coming to PC, but while it’s safe to assume that it will wind up on Steam at some point, the game won’t be available there from the outset, with Outlaws instead confirmed to be coming to the platform through the animus of Ubisoft Connect. So, unless you’ve got a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X or S lying around, you’ll have to sign up for Ubisoft Connect to play Outlaws (which, if you planned on purchasing the game anyway, won’t be an egregious task whatsoever).

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to release on August 30 later this year, so you’ve got plenty of time to prepare yourself for whatever Massive Entertainment is getting ready to throw at us, although hopefully we’ll gain an evolved understanding of the gameplay first, assuming we haven’t seen the last of that information.

(featured image: Ubisoft)

