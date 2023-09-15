‘Spy x Family’ Season 2 Is Almost Here! Here’s Everything We Know.

Everyone get ready for more excellent borfs, because Spy x Family is coming back for season 2.

The future-seeing dog Bond will return, along with the rest of the Forger family. (Bond is really all I cared about.) Yes, I know that Anya Forger is an adorable little mind-reading ragamuffin. Yes, I know that Yor Forger is absolutely god-tier, S rank. Yes, I know that Loid Forger is … Loid. My love for these characters burns like the flame of a thousand candles in a thousand windows. But my love for Bond burns like a thousand suns across a thousand galaxies.

And soon, I will hold him in the arms of my eyes once more.

When does Spy x Family season 2 come out?

I know what you’re thinking: “whoopie … an anime announced a new season … guess I better prepare to wait til 2024.” Well, that’s where you’re WRONG. What kind of spy are you? Are you truly this shoddy at information gathering? A simple look at the Spy x Family website (and a few simple lessons in Japanese) will tell you that the series is returning on October 7, 2023. THAT’S LESS THAN A MONTH AWAY. OR SEVEN BOND FORGER MONTHS.

Who’s in the cast for season 2?

The same people who were there in season 1! It’s been confirmed that the both the Japanese and English language voice actors for the Forger family will be returning. Here’s your briefing, spy:

Loid Forger:

Takuya Eguchi (Japanese)

Alex Organ (English)

Yor Forger:

Atsumi Tanezaki (Japanese)

Megan Shipman (English)

Anya Forger:

Saori Hayami (Japanese)

Natalie Van Sistine (English)

Bond Forger:

Kenichirou Matsuda (Japanese)

Tyler Walker (English)

What’s the plot?

More madcap spy shenanigans! If the manga serves as a guide, the next arc will be the Cruise Adventure arc. The Forger family decides to go “on vacation” on a cruise ship to do a little unwinding, but Yor Forger is actually hard at work protecting a a prestigious family from a group of assassins. Should season 2 follow the manga to the letter, it’s likely that we will also get a peak into Loid Forger’s sad bastard backstory and discover the reasons why he decided to become a spy in the first place.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is … and the trailer reveals that there will not only be a second season of Spy x Family, but a MOVIE as well. Now I can gaze at Bond Forger’s sweet face on the big screen! Oh happy day!

