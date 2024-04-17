‘Spy X Family Code White’ Is Coming to Theaters With an English Dub!

Get ready to laugh, Spy x Family Code: White is finally coming to the U.S. and Canada! In this movie, the Forger family will be taking us to Frigis for a taste of meremere.

But it’s not just a simple field trip or family vacation for Anya. Operation Strix is in trouble, and Loid has to find a way to make things work if he wants to keep his fake family together. It sounds easy enough, but a bunch of chocolate thieves and a general with a sweet tooth will make this trip a lot harder for the Forgers.

Spy x Family Code: White will be available in English dub upon its release in theaters (including IMAX) on April 19, 2024. Other screenings will be in Japanese with English subtitles, so check the details when you buy tickets.

Most of Spy x Family’s main English dub cast will be returning for the movie. There are also a few new faces you’ll be encountering in the movie who aren’t part of the main Spy x Family anime.

Character Voice Actor Loid Forger Alex Organ Yor Forger Natalie van Sistine Anya Forger Megan Shipman Bond Tyler Walker Franky Franklin Anthony Bowling Fiona Frost Lindsay Seidel Sylvia Sherwood Stephanie Young Yuri Briar Dallas Reid Henry Henderson Barry Yandell Damian Desmond Caitlin Glass Becky Blackbell Dani Chambers Ewen Egeburg Michelle Rojas Emile Elman Macy Anne Johnson Snidel John Swasey Type F TBA Domitri Phil Parsons Luca Tyson Rinehart Narrator Ben Phillips

(featured image: Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

