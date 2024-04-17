Anya trying to win a carnival prize with Loid and Bond in Spy x Family Code: White
‘Spy X Family Code White’ Is Coming to Theaters With an English Dub!

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 17, 2024 01:12 pm

Get ready to laugh, Spy x Family Code: White is finally coming to the U.S. and Canada! In this movie, the Forger family will be taking us to Frigis for a taste of meremere.

But it’s not just a simple field trip or family vacation for Anya. Operation Strix is in trouble, and Loid has to find a way to make things work if he wants to keep his fake family together. It sounds easy enough, but a bunch of chocolate thieves and a general with a sweet tooth will make this trip a lot harder for the Forgers.

Spy x Family Code: White will be available in English dub upon its release in theaters (including IMAX) on April 19, 2024. Other screenings will be in Japanese with English subtitles, so check the details when you buy tickets.

Most of Spy x Family’s main English dub cast will be returning for the movie. There are also a few new faces you’ll be encountering in the movie who aren’t part of the main Spy x Family anime.

CharacterVoice Actor
Loid ForgerAlex Organ
Yor ForgerNatalie van Sistine
Anya ForgerMegan Shipman
BondTyler Walker
Franky FranklinAnthony Bowling
Fiona FrostLindsay Seidel
Sylvia SherwoodStephanie Young
Yuri BriarDallas Reid
Henry HendersonBarry Yandell
Damian DesmondCaitlin Glass
Becky BlackbellDani Chambers
Ewen EgeburgMichelle Rojas
Emile ElmanMacy Anne Johnson
SnidelJohn Swasey
Type FTBA
DomitriPhil Parsons
LucaTyson Rinehart
NarratorBen Phillips

