Just like its namesake, the Spirit Halloween movie is coming soon to take over the movie theater/abandoned Kmart near you! The ubiquitous Halloween pop-up shop is hitting the big screen with a family-friendly holiday film that is part Stranger Things, part Night at the Museum, all corporate tie-in!

The film’s synopsis reads “When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.”

The film stars Christopher Lloyd as Alec Windsor, an evil landowner who was cursed after forcing a witchy woman off her land. That same cursed land is now the site of a Spirit Halloween, where Windsor’s spirit haunts the teens via various Halloween merchandise. Rachel Leigh Cook co-stars as the mother of one of the boys. Dylan Martin Frankel, Jaiden J. Smith, Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes star as the kids who get trapped in the store overnight.

The film premieres sometime this fall (presumably around Halloween). And while it hasn’t been announced, this movie would be severely remiss without the presence of comic musician Nick Lutsko, the de facto king of Spirit Halloween:

