Things We Saw Today: This Spirit Halloween Theme Song (With a Twist) Is Everything
We’re almost to spooky season—which means that across this great nation, empty storefronts have revived like zombies, thanks to the ubiquitous party, costume, and decoration depot Spirit Halloween. The appearance of Spirit Halloweens across the US is as much a herald of autumn as a bird migration or the changing leaves. But we’ve never truly had a way to celebrate it.
Well, now thanks to comic musician Nick Lutsko, we do. He’s written a Spirit Halloween theme song and, friends … it is a masterpiece.
Please help me make some @SpiritHalloween money pic.twitter.com/c96EuJgTR1
— Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) September 18, 2020
Now that you, like me will be singing this thing for the rest of the month, maybe year, we should talk about our favorite parts.
I’m partial to “they got skeletons…” but also the incredible descent into madness the song takes when going over everything Jeff Bezos murdered? This may be the finest “wait for it” ever created. People are already imagining the tie-in merchandise:
— Biscuit! (@ljcharley_11) September 18, 2020
But the best part of this is the happy ending for Lutsko. Financially at least.
😵 😵 😵 https://t.co/0ss0V10VHO
— Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) September 18, 2020
Lutsko is no stranger to viral fame and his other “hit” songs are equally funny. He’s poked fun at QAnon, the RNC, and Boat Parades, but I particularly like this ballad to his wife that, like much of his work takes … a turn.
My wife says I never write love songs, so… pic.twitter.com/lPmf1VlpBS
— Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) August 1, 2020
Who else is ready to get some decorations at Spirit Halloween now? I hear they’ve got skeletons.
(image: Nick Lutsko)
Here are a few other fun things we saw today, as we prepared for the sweet, sweet embrace of the weekend.
- Epic fantasy author Terry Goodkind has died, Tor.com confirms. The author of the long-running Sword of Truth series was 72. (via Tor.com)
- The key to preventing future wildfires might be … goats? (via Oregon Public Broadcasting)
- On his break from What We Do In The Shadows, Harvey Guillén joined the season two cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
- Diana Rigg, who passed away last week, was a force to be reckoned with on the set of Game of Thrones. (via Huff Post)
- Perfect:
I do not condone this at all, BUT it really made me laugh . https://t.co/uBj8R6RhcV
— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) September 18, 2020
- Emmy momentum is picking up for Schitt’s Creek and Succession. (via Deadline)
- A big throwback moment for anime fans:
Where were you when Lee first dropped his weights? 👊 pic.twitter.com/OqVRNlMAp2
— Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 17, 2020
- And finally, in honor of TikTok:
you can all stop looking and go home. i’ve found the best tiktok. pic.twitter.com/BFnKwhgSxA
— kim. (@KimmyMonte) September 18, 2020
Have a safe and fun weekend!
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com