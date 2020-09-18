Things We Saw Today: This Spirit Halloween Theme Song (With a Twist) Is Everything

We’re almost to spooky season—which means that across this great nation, empty storefronts have revived like zombies, thanks to the ubiquitous party, costume, and decoration depot Spirit Halloween. The appearance of Spirit Halloweens across the US is as much a herald of autumn as a bird migration or the changing leaves. But we’ve never truly had a way to celebrate it.

Well, now thanks to comic musician Nick Lutsko, we do. He’s written a Spirit Halloween theme song and, friends … it is a masterpiece.

Please help me make some @SpiritHalloween money pic.twitter.com/c96EuJgTR1 — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) September 18, 2020

Now that you, like me will be singing this thing for the rest of the month, maybe year, we should talk about our favorite parts.

I’m partial to “they got skeletons…” but also the incredible descent into madness the song takes when going over everything Jeff Bezos murdered? This may be the finest “wait for it” ever created. People are already imagining the tie-in merchandise:

But the best part of this is the happy ending for Lutsko. Financially at least.

Lutsko is no stranger to viral fame and his other “hit” songs are equally funny. He’s poked fun at QAnon, the RNC, and Boat Parades, but I particularly like this ballad to his wife that, like much of his work takes … a turn.

My wife says I never write love songs, so… pic.twitter.com/lPmf1VlpBS — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) August 1, 2020

Who else is ready to get some decorations at Spirit Halloween now? I hear they’ve got skeletons.

(image: Nick Lutsko)

Here are a few other fun things we saw today, as we prepared for the sweet, sweet embrace of the weekend.

Have a safe and fun weekend!

