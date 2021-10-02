Things We Saw Today: Welcome To Spirit Halloween Planet!

It’s October, which means it’s time to bust out the fake cobwebs, the waxy face paint, and get into the Halloween spirit! And there’s no better place to do that than Spirit Halloween, the ubiquitous costume and supply store that is currently taking over every abandoned retail store in your area. Last year, comedian Nick Lutsko gave us a hilarious anthem to the chain store/indictment of Jeff Bezos:

Please help me make some @SpiritHalloween money pic.twitter.com/c96EuJgTR1 — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) September 18, 2020

Now Lutsko is back with an all-new holiday jam, “Spirit Halloween Planet”. Directed by Brielle Garcia, the video finds Lutsko in a post-apocalyptic world which he then rebuilds in the image of the Halloween superstore. Among his decrees are skeletons everywhere, President Beetlejuice, and some remodeling on Mount Rushmore. The budget has been increased in this follow-up, which boasts a ton of CGI work that includes a zombie army of Jeff Bezoses, Beetlejuice riding the Titanic, and the world covered in the familiar Spirit Halloween logo.

Lutsko gives all the credit to Garcia, who he says did the entire video all by herself in under a month. He adds, “I seriously can’t give her enough praise. She’s a genius and a visionary and I hope someday we get to make a Star War together.”

Please everyone follow @tacolamp. She deserves all of the credit for for this video. I just shared this on my Patreon but it deserves to not be behind a paywall https://t.co/37voklsR7i pic.twitter.com/dTrL1zGbL7 — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) October 1, 2021

Garcia has also shared some behind the scenes footage on her Twitter feed, where she breaks down how she made the video:

Since we used CamTrackAR to get camera movement data, the shots where the camera is moving couldn't be shot on a green screen. So it had to be manually rotoscoped. RunwayML helped provide a good start but it still needed some manual cleanup. But the effect is worth it. pic.twitter.com/Ecrq0V03bQ — Brielle Garcia (@tacolamp) October 1, 2021

It’s official: Halloween season has begun!

(image: screencap)

Annabeth Gish discusses those shocking moments from Midnight Mass. (via Collider)

More details behind that mid-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. (via io9)

Let’s explore Deku’s new costume design in My Hero Academia. (via CBR)

Lynda Carter loves fat bears/is just like us:

I kept hearing about Fat Bear Week and thought it was a celebration of body positivity within a gay subculture. It turns out it is about actual bears! Either way, I am here for it. 🐻🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/1hMFrCXm8w — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 2, 2021 Cary Fukunaga on making all that James Bond stuff up as he goes. (via IndieWire)

Jerry Seinfeld apologizes for THAT part in Bee Movie. (via Entertainment Weekly)

Legit question about The Two Towers here. (via Polygon)

Girls don’t want boys, girls want David Bautista in a pro-choice t-shirt: There are very few things in this world that I’m not open to discussion about. This is one of them. If you disagree, I don’t give AF🤷🏻‍♂️#HerBodyHerChoice #WomensRights pic.twitter.com/RcbcOmFnsZ — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2021

Hope you’re having a swell Saturday, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]