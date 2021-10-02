comScore TWST: Welcome To Spirit Halloween Planet! | The Mary Sue
Things We Saw Today: Welcome To Spirit Halloween Planet!

Plus Dave Bautista, Lynda Carter, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerOct 2nd, 2021, 5:53 pm
 

It’s October, which means it’s time to bust out the fake cobwebs, the waxy face paint, and get into the Halloween spirit! And there’s no better place to do that than Spirit Halloween, the ubiquitous costume and supply store that is currently taking over every abandoned retail store in your area. Last year, comedian Nick Lutsko gave us a hilarious anthem to the chain store/indictment of Jeff Bezos:

Now Lutsko is back with an all-new holiday jam, “Spirit Halloween Planet”. Directed by Brielle Garcia, the video finds Lutsko in a post-apocalyptic world which he then rebuilds in the image of the Halloween superstore. Among his decrees are skeletons everywhere, President Beetlejuice, and some remodeling on Mount Rushmore. The budget has been increased in this follow-up, which boasts a ton of CGI work that includes a zombie army of Jeff Bezoses, Beetlejuice riding the Titanic, and the world covered in the familiar Spirit Halloween logo.

Lutsko gives all the credit to Garcia, who he says did the entire video all by herself in under a month. He adds, “I seriously can’t give her enough praise. She’s a genius and a visionary and I hope someday we get to make a Star War together.”

Garcia has also shared some behind the scenes footage on her Twitter feed, where she breaks down how she made the video:

It’s official: Halloween season has begun!

(image: screencap)

  • Annabeth Gish discusses those shocking moments from Midnight Mass. (via Collider)
  • More details behind that mid-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. (via io9)
  • Let’s explore Deku’s new costume design in My Hero Academia. (via CBR)
  • Lynda Carter loves fat bears/is just like us:

  • Cary Fukunaga on making all that James Bond stuff up as he goes. (via IndieWire)
  • Jerry Seinfeld apologizes for THAT part in Bee Movie. (via Entertainment Weekly)
  • Legit question about The Two Towers here. (via Polygon)
  • Girls don’t want boys, girls want David Bautista in a pro-choice t-shirt:

Hope you’re having a swell Saturday, Mary Suevians!

