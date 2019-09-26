Spider-Man Character Madame Web Rumored to Get Her Own Sony Spinoff Film

As Sony and Marvel seem to drift further apart on their Spider-Man deal, the Sony Spider-verse seems to be getting bigger. With Venom 2 in the works along with an unfortunate Morbius film, Sony is expanding their universe of Spider-Man characters, with Collider now reporting that there is a Madame Web film in the works. If that name doesn’t ring any bells, we’ve got a brief explainer.

Madame Web began life as Cassandra Webb, an elderly woman who was blind and suffered from myasthenia gravis, leaving her connected to a life support system that looked like a web. She had the gift of precognition, which she used to help Spider-Man. In the comics, she was killed, but not before passing her powers on to Julia Carpenter, who became the second Madame Web.

In all likelihood, both Cassandra and Julia will be in the film, as Julia has also donned the mantle of Spider-Woman and is able to take a slightly more ass-kicking role in the narrative, unless the film chronicles Cassandra throughout her entire life and we see her at multiple ages. Hopefully, Cassandra won’t just be fridged in the first five minutes and, instead, can mentor Julia. We could use an awesome female mentor-mentee relationship in a superhero movie, since we’ve got enough male mentors to go around.

In the Collider report, they said their source likened Cassandra to the Oracle in the Matrix films and that she holds the key to the multiverse. This could explain how we get so many separate Spider-Man characters, such as Venom, Morbius, and Spidey himself, into the same franchise. Cassandra could be the key to uniting Sony’s films and building their own Spider-verse, not to be confused with their stellar Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

With both their animated universe (which deserves more development) and the upcoming live-action franchises, Sony is clearly trying to build their own superhero universe with their Spider-characters. Madame Web could be a really fascinating film, especially if it focuses on both Cassandra and Julia to allow for a female relationship to be at the heart of the film.

Do you want to see a Madame Web film, or would you rather Sony focus on another character? Are you still mad about the Sony and Marvel split? Let us know in the comments.

(via Collider, image: Marvel)

