Peter Parker Is Sneaky About His Passport in a Spider-Man: Far From Home Deleted Scene!

Peter Parker is a child. Simple as that. He’s excitable, loves LEGOs and Star Wars, and maybe should be supervised at all times, because clearly, he likes to get himself in trouble—not just as Spider-Man, either. Peter Parker as Peter Parker is not great at doing what he’s supposed to do. That’s why in Spider-Man: Homecoming, he got in so much trouble at school.

That being said, Spider-Man: Far From Home did a wonderful job of reminding us just how young the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Peter really is. He’s just a baby! Starting in Captain America: Civil War, when he was only fifteen years old, he still has a lot of growing up to do, especially since he missed five years after Thanos snapped his fingers. He used to have a bit of guidance, but now, he just as his aunt, who’s also trying to get herself situated back in the world of the living after Avengers: Endgame. So … maybe Peter needs someone yelling at him more often.

While he has a lot on his plate, there are some things that Peter wants to still do that is a very teenage way of thinking, like go to Italy with his class and forget about being an Avenger for a while. As we can see in the movie, he’s very much trying to figure everything out, and prior to Far From Home, he at least had some sort of help. But then the Snap happened, so I’m sure that passport he had when he went to Germany with Tony Stark isn’t exactly valid anymore.

What I like about this new deleted scene from Far From Home is that we see that Peter is still just a kid, and one who didn’t do what he was supposed to, so he has to be sneaky …

I get why this was cut, it’s just cute and doesn’t really do much for the story. Still, seeing Peter Parker use his tech to get away with something so he doesn’t get yelled at by May is probably one of my favorite things about this version of the character. Sure, Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker also could get yelled at by his aunt, but he also didn’t seem to care.

Tom Holland’s? His Peter’s biggest fear is probably his aunt screaming at him for doing something wrong. So, I love him using his little spider drone to get his passport even though he most definitely should have gone to get it earlier.

Will he ever figure out how to do adult things? Probably not, it’s Peter Parker. But it is sweet to see that his childish technique is how Peter tries to fix his mistake, and clearly, it works, because he has his passport when he goes to Italy with his class.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

