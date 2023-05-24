It Seems the Window To Avoid Purchasing a PS5 Is Over

When Jim Ryan—whom I will forever associate with a botched reaction to the repeal of Roe v Wade via cat birthdays—came on screen during the 2023 PlayStation Showcase to say the PlayStation 5 is in its third year, I had to mentally do about 100 double takes. Since it released in November 2020, the PS5 has been nearly impossible to acquire. This was mostly because of supply chain issues related to the pandemic and a severe global shortage of semiconductor chips. But as of earlier this year, PS5s have become readily available for the first time in the console’s lifespan.

I knew the day would come that the PS5 would be widely available, and that this day would coincide with Sony ceasing to release games for the PS4. I knew that day was approaching relatively soon, too. Two of the PlayStation’s biggest releases this year—Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth—were previously revealed as PS5 exclusives. After the Showcase, we can now add several major titles to the list of PS5 exclusives for this year, including Spider-Man 2 and the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

Sony will mercifully release Street Fighter 6 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the PS4, but the 2023 PlayStation Showcase made it abundantly clear that “the day” has arrived. The number of PS4-compatible titles are dwindling fast. If you want to keep playing new PlayStation games from here on out, you’ll need a PS5.

As the PS4 turns 10 this year, you could argue that the shortage of PS5s has hurt the hype for those of us who haven’t been able to snatch one. The PS5’s availability has now overlapped with rising inflation. From that lens, let’s be honest: the upgrade isn’t significant enough to justify the cost. Faster loading times, slightly clearer picture, quieter computer. They’re all nice features, but my PS4 still works just fine. The jump isn’t as clear as it was from, say, the PS3 to the PS4.

Compared to any previous generation, it feels like the only reason I’d get a PS5 is for the games. I want to see my lovely, gloomy friend Cloud off on his further adventures. All of which makes it feel like less like, “Hooray, time to get a PS5!” and more like, “Sigh, time to get a PS5.” First world problems, for sure. But I’m seeing enough of this online to know I’m not alone here.

Of course, Sony ultimately wins, as they knew they would. The lure of more HD Sephiroth is too strong.

(featured image: Sony)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]