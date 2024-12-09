‘Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show’: Raven-Symoné says she was pressured to have breast reduction surgery at age 15

Raven-Symoné is opening up about the costs of child stardom and Hollywood’s toxic beauty standards, including being pressured into undergoing her first breast reduction surgery at age 15.

Symoné began her career as a child actor, appearing on The Cosby Show and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. In 2003, she landed her own Disney Channel sitcom, That’s So Raven. For four seasons, she starred as Raven Baxter, a high school student with secret psychic abilities. It was considered her breakthrough role, propelling her to stardom and earning her several awards and nominations. However, the price for growing up in the spotlight was facing immense pressure to conform to societal expectations. Previously, she explained how being a child actor prevented her from coming out for many years despite knowing she was gay since age 12. She revealed to Teen Vogue she once feared she would never come out because she thought her “personal life didn’t matter” compared to her brand image.

Recently, Symoné opened up further about the extent of the pressure she faced to adhere to society’s standards as a child star.

Raven-Symoné opens up about being pressured into cosmetic surgeries

On a recent episode of Tea Time with Raven & Miranda, a podcast Symoné co-hosts with her wife, Miranda Peaman-Maday, the former That’s So Raven star, opened up about being pressured to have cosmetic surgery when she was still a minor. She had her first breast reduction surgery when she was 15, largely because “Someone said I needed to do it in order to get a show.” Among those who allegedly pushed the surgery was her father, who “suggested strongly” that she undergo the procedure.

As a minor undergoing surgery, which caused her to go from a size triple D to a size B, it came with loads of paperwork and wasn’t free of complications. Symoné revealed she had a seizure when she woke up due to the anesthesia and still bears scars from the surgery to this day. She stated, “I have scars. I still have scar tissue to this day.” Meanwhile, after the first surgery, she had to go back for another reduction because her breasts “were still too big for others’ feelings.” Not only did she undergo breast reduction surgery, but she also had liposuction at the same time because she thought it would get people to stop calling her “fat.”

Symoné’s team reinforced concerns about her weight. She also recently appeared on The Unplanned podcast, revealing she always wore heels on Disney Channel because her team thought it made her “look thinner.” As heartbreaking as her revelations were, Symoné believes that things have changed. She said on Tea Time, “There’s this beautiful embracing of the body now that I didn’t get as a young girl.”

It’s hard to imagine a child being pressured by adults, including their own parents, to undergo cosmetic surgery. However, it is yet another story that demonstrates how little protection child stars had in the past. Not only were they growing up in a toxic and high-pressure environment, but many were exploited by adults who did not act in the child actors’ best interests. Symoné is correct that gradual strides have been made in body acceptance. At the same time, Hollywood is still rife with body shaming, with actresses from Selena Gomez to Ariana Grande continuing to feel its effects. Symoné’s story serves as a wake-up call not only for Hollywood to continue changing its toxic beauty standards but also to protect children in the industry from feeling forced to make life-altering decisions to “get a show.”

