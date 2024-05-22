Monkey D. Luffy smiling in One Piece
(Toei Animation)
Category:
Anime

'One Piece's Egghead Arc Is Picking up Steam

Image of Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski
|
Published: May 22, 2024 12:47 pm

One Piece season 21 has been picking up steam as it delves deeper into the manga’s Egghead arc. After many surprises and reveals in episode 1105, we’re all anxious to know when the next episode drops.

In the manga, the Egghead arc sees the Straw Hats Pirates heading to the mysterious island of Egghead, where the brilliant scientist Dr. Vegapunk resides and conducts research in a laboratory. However, his studies have attracted the attention of the Marines and several other figures, leading to many characters converging on the island at once for a shocking conclusion.

So far, season 21 of One Piece has been effectively building up to the major arc’s culmination. Episode 1105 sees the team discover that Stussy is actually a spy for Dr. Vegapunk as they fight the Seraphim. Meanwhile, in addition to exploring the marine fleets headed to Egghead, the episode reveals that one of One Piece‘s overarching antagonists, Jaygarcia Saturn of the Five Elders, is also headed to the island.

When does One Piece episode 1106 come out?

Vegapunk's first anime appearance in One Piece 1096
(Toei Animation)

Fortunately, viewers don’t have to wait long for One Piece episode 1106, “Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk” to arrive. The episode is set to premiere on local Japanese networks on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 9:30AM JST. In the U.S., the episode premieres on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 9PM CT. Viewers will be able to stream the latest episode on either Crunchyroll or Netflix following its arrival in Japan.

Meanwhile, Toei Animation recently dropped the official One Piece episode 1106 preview.

The new episode sees Dr. Vegapunk on the brink of escaping Egghead. But when he goes missing, it is up to the Straw Hat Pirates to find him.

