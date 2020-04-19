Social Media Goes to Town on Anti-Quarantine Baskin Robbins Protester

As sensible folks across the world shelter in place and practice social distancing, there have been several anti-science protests cropping up across America. Trump supporters have been flocking to various state capitols to demand that local governments re-open America.

After all, they’re simply following the orders of their thin-skinned president, who has tweeted repeatedly with orders to liberate the country. His message has, as always, been promoted by propaganda wing FOX News and the endless conspiracy rabbit hole that is the internet.

It is positively infuriating to see these crowds of self indulgent MAGAts waving American flags and demanding their freedom to spread a highly contagious illness. Many protesters are claiming that their freedom has been taken away, which is fundamentally untrue. No one is locked in their homes. We aren’t living under martial law. A closed Sbarro’s is hardly a call to revolution.

But there is one protester, in one image, that truly defines this moment of cultural brokenness. It is this blonde lady vehemently protesting outside of a Baskin Robbins. See the image below:

Just kidding, it’s this one:

Huntington Beach this morning… pic.twitter.com/n9VYayi5cL — Jim Cummings (@jimmycthatsme) April 18, 2020

There is something about this lady screaming outside an OPEN Baskin Robbins that has officially broken my brain. It’s so ridiculous, so absurd, that it boggles the mind. Social media quickly took this woman to task, because honestly, there’s A LOT to unpack here:

Republicans: Millennials are entitled PC snowflakes. Not tough enough to make sacrifices and endure short-term hardship for long-term success. Republicans in quarantine after a few weeks of no Fuddruckers and Baskin Robbins: pic.twitter.com/GYydONDWGe — Hillary Predicted Pandemics 🍩🌈 (@Hillary4VP) April 19, 2020

“Ma’am, this is a Baskin Robbins.” pic.twitter.com/F0iVIzfWmG — Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) April 18, 2020

The Karens have returned to Baskin Robbins. Nature is healing https://t.co/wHyaTe54iq — lilpeoplez 🌼🦉 (@lilpeoplez) April 18, 2020

I cannot imagine being in such a comfortable position in life that I would get this angry because Baskin Robbins might close https://t.co/k4ZMY8W3W1 — I’m Black and I’m not voting for Biden (@rtyson82) April 18, 2020

Make fun all you want, but people often forget that Patrick Henry also made his speech in front of a Baskin-Robbins https://t.co/WJIo2eAGdA pic.twitter.com/PfTVw8ZOBi — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 18, 2020

Baskin Robbins is getting really abstract with their ice cream flavors pic.twitter.com/ZfO0w8bQxH — Abandoned America (@abandonedameric) April 19, 2020

“All these flavors and you choose salty” – Baskin Robbins pic.twitter.com/a0WXYH6hP7 — Runs n Rose’s (@ToddShamTodd) April 18, 2020

These people: You millennials don't know how easy you have it! In my time we had WAR we FOUGHT and DIED for the country

These people, also: IF I CAN'T GO TO BASKIN ROBBINS WHENEVER I LIKE I WILL DRIVE MY FUCKING TRUCK INTO THE SIDE OF CITY HALL — Kendra 🐖 (@kendrawcandraw) April 18, 2020

This woman seems to be requesting death on behalf of a Baskin Robbins location which to my eye appears to be open. pic.twitter.com/wBbzynfTLf — Aren R. LeBrun (@proustmalone) April 19, 2020

I told the Baskin Robbins flavor scientists not to make the mango temptation so strong, but they wouldn't listen and now look!!! pic.twitter.com/A4MqAO2vhl — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) April 18, 2020

Not sure about the new Baskin Robbins campaign. pic.twitter.com/xL5VeqL7Dn — Andy Nairn (@andynairn) April 19, 2020

Stay inside, stay at home, order in ice cream, watch the world burn.

(via OC Register, image: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Baskin-Robbins)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com