Social Media Goes to Town on Anti-Quarantine Baskin Robbins Protester

I scream, you scream, we all scream for COVID-19.

By Chelsea SteinerApr 19th, 2020, 12:38 pm

ice cream

As sensible folks across the world shelter in place and practice social distancing, there have been several anti-science protests cropping up across America. Trump supporters have been flocking to various state capitols to demand that local governments re-open America.

After all, they’re simply following the orders of their thin-skinned president, who has tweeted repeatedly with orders to liberate the country. His message has, as always, been promoted by propaganda wing FOX News and the endless conspiracy rabbit hole that is the internet.

It is positively infuriating to see these crowds of self indulgent MAGAts waving American flags and demanding their freedom to spread a highly contagious illness. Many protesters are claiming that their freedom has been taken away, which is fundamentally untrue. No one is locked in their homes. We aren’t living under martial law. A closed Sbarro’s is hardly a call to revolution.

But there is one protester, in one image, that truly defines this moment of cultural brokenness. It is this blonde lady vehemently protesting outside of a Baskin Robbins. See the image below:

baskin robbins

(image: Baskin Robbins)

Just kidding, it’s this one:

There is something about this lady screaming outside an OPEN Baskin Robbins that has officially broken my brain. It’s so ridiculous, so absurd, that it boggles the mind. Social media quickly took this woman to task, because honestly, there’s A LOT to unpack here:

Stay inside, stay at home, order in ice cream, watch the world burn.

(via OC Register, image: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Baskin-Robbins)

