Um No, The COVID-19 Protesters Are NOTHING Like Rosa Parks

As the world continues to practice social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small fringe of conspiracy theorists and MAGA supporters have begun protesting the stay at home order. Inspired by the Incompetent-in-Chief and buoyed by the relentless lies on FOX News, these jackasses have been clustering around government buildings, waving guns and American flags and demanding their “freedom” from health and common sense.

In response, White House adviser Stephen Moore has described these geniuses as modern day Rosa Parks. Cue “white guy blinking in disbelief” GIF. That’s right, civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Moore said in an interview with the Washington Post, “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.”

But lest you think this was a one time gaffe, Moore kept repeating the comparison, telling CBS News “It’s interesting to me that the right has become more the Rosa Parks of the world than the left is.” In another interview he said, “We need to be the Rosa Parks here, and protest against these government injustices.”

NOPE. That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. Rosa Parks was protesting systemic racism and injustice in America. She was a cornerstone of the civil rights movement. These jabronies are protesting a government order to keep them out of Buffalo Wild Wings. It is an absurd and offensive comparison, like comparing Jenny McCarthy to Marie Curie But, you know, with more racism.

Matthew Seely of the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which organized the protests at the state capitol said, “I feel terrible about the lives lost, but at some point we have to say ‘Mission accomplished’ and come up with the next phase of this that doesn’t have us continuously locked inside our homes.”

THAT’S NOT HOW MISSION ACCOMPLISHED WORKS. You don’t get to say “mission accomplished” when NOTHING has been accomplished. These people are walking examples of Darwinism at its finest.

Many took to social media to call out the absurdity of equating Parks to these Fuddruckers-fueled warriors.

Congratulations to Trump adviser Stephen Moore on a comment at once strikingly stupid and deeply offensive.

“I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.” https://t.co/2V1mhWFDC9 pic.twitter.com/TJIa4EZnap — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 18, 2020

Stephen Moore, who has never met a black woman he didn’t love to interrupt, is comparing the people protesting the stay-at-home protestors to Rosa Parks. https://t.co/lWE7lNnsZS pic.twitter.com/SeSyASnfsz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 18, 2020

Conservatives use a single line in the “I Have A Dream” speech to impose a faux colorblindbess on our policies that leaves black people on the bottom while offering the sheen of deniability. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 18, 2020

In other words, the decision to invoke Rosa Parks is intended to evoke outrage while simultaneously obscuring the real racial and economic injustice people are facing and delegitimize both the legacy of the civil rights mvmt and the ongoing struggles. We should give this NO AIR. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) April 18, 2020

Yes, Rosa Parks famously refused to sit in the back of the bus because she wanted to be closer to someone who had a highly infectious disease. https://t.co/mgjODPkf0a — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 18, 2020

I remember when Rosa Parks was waving around a confederate flag because she wanted to go back to some pork plant and work for minimum wage before contracting a virus and dying. They don’t teach you that in the history books — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) April 18, 2020

Me coming on Twitter on a Saturday and seeing "Rosa Parks" and "President God" trending. pic.twitter.com/9EAWBRywjt — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 18, 2020

Man, the level of anger that fills my body when I read stuff like this https://t.co/3aoOVqGA1Y — The Real Segun Idowu (@revrenddoctor) April 18, 2020

(via Washington Post, image: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com