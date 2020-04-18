comScore

Um No, The COVID-19 Protesters Are NOTHING Like Rosa Parks

Please keep Mrs. Parks' name out of your mouth.

By Chelsea SteinerApr 18th, 2020, 12:22 pm

As the world continues to practice social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small fringe of conspiracy theorists and MAGA supporters have begun protesting the stay at home order. Inspired by the Incompetent-in-Chief and buoyed by the relentless lies on FOX News, these jackasses have been clustering around government buildings, waving guns and American flags and demanding their “freedom” from health and common sense.

In response, White House adviser Stephen Moore has described these geniuses as modern day Rosa Parks. Cue “white guy blinking in disbelief” GIF. That’s right, civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Moore said in an interview with the Washington Post, “I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.”

But lest you think this was a one time gaffe, Moore kept repeating the comparison, telling CBS News “It’s interesting to me that the right has become more the Rosa Parks of the world than the left is.” In another interview he said, “We need to be the Rosa Parks here, and protest against these government injustices.”

NOPE. That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. Rosa Parks was protesting systemic racism and injustice in America. She was a cornerstone of the civil rights movement. These jabronies are protesting a government order to keep them out of Buffalo Wild Wings. It is an absurd and offensive comparison, like comparing Jenny McCarthy to Marie Curie But, you know, with more racism.

Matthew Seely of the Michigan Conservative Coalition, which organized the protests at the state capitol said, “I feel terrible about the lives lost, but at some point we have to say ‘Mission accomplished’ and come up with the next phase of this that doesn’t have us continuously locked inside our homes.”

THAT’S NOT HOW MISSION ACCOMPLISHED WORKS. You don’t get to say “mission accomplished” when NOTHING has been accomplished. These people are walking examples of Darwinism at its finest.

Many took to social media to call out the absurdity of equating Parks to these Fuddruckers-fueled warriors.

