‘So f—- tacky’: Trump’s disgusting cologne ad is repulsing the internet

The internet is repulsed by Donald Trump’s new cologne advertisement, which capitalizes on a gross and bizarre rumor about him and First Lady Jill Biden.

Even after his presidential campaign concluded, Trump can’t seem to shake the grifter lifestyle. During his campaign, he raised eyebrows by dropping a watch line that could cost customers thousands and peddling “Trump Bibles.” Now, he’s entering the fragrance industry by dropping his new cologne “Fight Fight Fight.” Of course, it wouldn’t be a Trump product unless it came with a ridiculous $199 price tag and a cringeworthy Trump commercial. In a short promo video, the president-elect explains the fragrances are named “Fight Fight Fight” because “they represent winning.” The new product launch sparked annoyance and concerns as many questioned why the next President of the United States was wasting time peddling cologne and trying to swindle Americans into buying his products.

Donald Trump has launched a new fragrance line named “Fight Fight Fight,” available at $199 a pop



As if the product launch weren’t bad enough, Trump quickly published another advertisement that included Biden.

Donald Trump launches disgusting new cologne ad

Recently, an absurd rumor arose that Biden is “in love” with Trump. The First Lady has been married to Joe Biden since 1977 and has repeatedly expressed criticism of Trump and a desire to keep him out of the White House. Despite their differences, Biden and Trump enjoyed a rare, friendly interaction at a recent event. The two were attending the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame in Paris and were seated in the same row. Photographers captured the two leaning over a few empty seats to chat with each other. Biden smiled at Trump during the conversation.

It’s hardly surprising that Biden reacted kindly and politely to Trump’s conversation. She and her husband have acted with nothing but class and dignity upon learning the Trump family would succeed them. They’ve met or offered to meet with Trump and Melania Trump and promised a smooth transition of power. Yet, the internet tried to twist Biden’s kindness into something else, and Trump immediately jumped on it.

An ad for “Fight Fight Fight” includes a photo of Biden smiling at Trump during the Notre Dame event with a caption reading, “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist!” On BlueSky, user Matt Novak noted how disgusting it was that Trump was embracing the ridiculous rumors about him and Biden to sell his perfume, writing, “Aside from everything else, he’s just so f*****g tacky.” On X, many users agreed that the advertisement was “gross” and “tacky.” Some users also suggested that Biden send him a cease and desist letter or sue him for using her image in a vulgar advertisement without her consent.

Trump’s advertisement is disgusting and demonstrates the level of hatred he has. Biden chatted with and smiled at him as a small act of kindness. In response, he labeled her the “enemy,” used her image without consent, and purposefully tried to humiliate her. Since they won the election, a lot of conservatives have begun preaching that politics shouldn’t end friendships and that Democrats should still show them goodwill and invite them to Thanksgiving. However, maybe they should understand why people are so hesitant to be “friends” with them when they see that this is how their presidential candidate acts when someone shows him any level of kindness at all.

