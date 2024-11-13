‘She is nothing but petty’: Americans are ashamed that Melania Trump gracelessly broke a long-standing White House tradition

When she is actually Melania Trump and not a rumored stand-in, the returning First Lady loves to be gross and petty. Which is exactly what is happening here.

A tradition when a new president is heading to the White House is for the First Ladies to meet and talk about the transition of power. Melania Trump has declined meeting with Jill Biden. This is just the latest in a series of traditions that she has broken during her time as “First Lady.” I will never forgive her for what she did to Jackie Kennedy’s rose garden.

“Mrs. Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House,” Melania Trump’s team said in a statement on X. “Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success.”

On the one hand, it is hilarious that she wishes him great success because I do think she hates that man. On the other hand, she is actually a villain herself so I don’t respect a single thing she does. Especially not when she ignores American traditions because of her bigot of a husband. Many online responded negatively to the news that she was ignoring the tradition.

One user wrote “She is nothing but petty and low class.” And it is the truth. Honestly, it isn’t surprising that someone like Melania Trump married Donald Trump in the first place.

It isn’t that big of a deal. All she had to do was play along with Jill Biden. It is how a peaceful transition of power happens. Not that she’d know anything about that since her husband caused an insurrection the last time around. But her refusing to do this is just gross.

It is just part of the process. Play along or get out

I understand not wanting to uphold old traditions. Can even forgive someone for changing up the way things are done. But this is just disrespectful. It isn’t even really a “tradition.” It is simply helping transition power and her not doing it shows that she has no respect for this country at all. Same goes for her husband and his base.

They all think they have the best interests of Americans at heart and yet don’t uphold American traditions? Seems to me like he’s an insecure man with an insecure wife who both just want power and a title. Seems like they don’t actually care about America. (I am well aware that I am right and that they don’t care about this country but try telling that to their base.)

Right now, we’re living in a time of scary change. A good First Lady would step up, tell us that it will be okay, and protect the well being of Americans. But Melania Trump is not a good First Lady. She is petty, gross, and someone who doesn’t care about anything other than herself. So it shouldn’t shock anyone that she is this petty. But it really doesn’t bode well for the next four years.

