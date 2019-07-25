The Simu Liu Is Now the Better Version of The Secret

Simu Liu is the kind of actor we all would be if we were suddenly a superhero. Loving the fact that he’s Marvel’s onscreen Shang-Chi, Liu seemingly “manifested” his own destiny by tweeting out into the universe that he wanted to be considered for role of the iconic hero. Lucky for Simu Liu, Marvel heard his call, and thus, the greatest casting journey was born.

Now though, many fans are trying to get in on his Secret-esque ability to have his dreams become reality—you know, that self-help thing where putting your hopes out into the universe can manifest them for you. Simu Liu just took it that one step further and used social media to make things happen.

So, why not speak out your dream job?

Everybody do a @SimuLiu today. Shoot your shot. Speak out your dream job right here on Twitter. Tag the people who can make it happen. Don’t even give a eff. — Ryan Estrada (@ryanestrada) July 22, 2019

Dream job would be getting this script produced and into film festivals after I finish working on it. — Danielle Solzman (@DanielleSATM) July 24, 2019

I want to do character design and comic art for things like a #SpiderMan animated series. I have a bunch of ideas I’d love to pitch. Working for @Marvel or even just having my own comic be published would be a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/ztfqmoOdD0 — Taku (@Yotakuboi) July 23, 2019

And so on and so forth, people have shared their hopes and dreams throughout Twitter, and while fun, it also shows the wonderful place that Twitter can be sometimes. Everyone is so willing to support one another and their dream jobs, and to see that manifested by a superhero? Iconic.

So, I’m also shooting my own shot, because we all should embrace the Simu Liu in us.

I have a movie written that I want to be made. It’s great. I’m proud of it. I’m writing a movie now that has a character I can easily see @RobertDowneyJr playing and producing with Team Downey. I want to write on @MarvelStudios‘s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Let me do it. https://t.co/3XtVbgHX43 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 23, 2019

i’mma simu liu some money into my bank account and also @RobertDowneyJr following me on social media — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 25, 2019

And even Simu Liu is down with us using his tactics to manifest our own destiny!

Simu Liu is fun because we’re all looking to him and his excitement as what we’d be like if we ended up in that situation. If we got to be superheroes, we’d also be on stage screaming and having a time staring into the eyes of Tom Hiddleston.

Is this the nerdy version of the Secret? Is this our way of becoming superheroes? Only one way to find out!

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

