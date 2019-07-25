comScore
The Simu Liu Is Now the Better Version of The Secret

by | 12:26 pm, July 25th, 2019

Simu Liu at San Diego Comic Con

Simu Liu is the kind of actor we all would be if we were suddenly a superhero. Loving the fact that he’s Marvel’s onscreen Shang-Chi, Liu seemingly “manifested” his own destiny by tweeting out into the universe that he wanted to be considered for role of the iconic hero. Lucky for Simu Liu, Marvel heard his call, and thus, the greatest casting journey was born.

Now though, many fans are trying to get in on his Secret-esque ability to have his dreams become reality—you know, that self-help thing where putting your hopes out into the universe can manifest them for you. Simu Liu just took it that one step further and used social media to make things happen.

So, why not speak out your dream job?

And so on and so forth, people have shared their hopes and dreams throughout Twitter, and while fun, it also shows the wonderful place that Twitter can be sometimes. Everyone is so willing to support one another and their dream jobs, and to see that manifested by a superhero? Iconic.

So, I’m also shooting my own shot, because we all should embrace the Simu Liu in us.

And even Simu Liu is down with us using his tactics to manifest our own destiny!

Simu Liu is fun because we’re all looking to him and his excitement as what we’d be like if we ended up in that situation. If we got to be superheroes, we’d also be on stage screaming and having a time staring into the eyes of Tom Hiddleston.

Is this the nerdy version of the Secret? Is this our way of becoming superheroes? Only one way to find out!

