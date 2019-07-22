comScore
Simu Liu’s Excitement Stole the Show at Marvel’s Comic-Con Announcement

Nothing but respect for the PERFECT Shang-Chi.

July 22nd, 2019

Simu Liu at San Diego Comic Con

Ever see an actor and think, “Well, that’s a mood”? That’s the entirety of Twitter with Simu Liu this weekend. The actor, who was announced as the star of Shang-Chi, took to San Diego Comic-Con with the grace and elegance of any fan who finally got their chance to thrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, you know, he represented literally how any of us would feel if we were announced to be a superhero.

Liu, who was once a stock image model and an accountant, is an extremely interesting man—which, honestly, how could you not be and be a part of the MCU? Liu, though, is making history as the first actor of Asian descent to take on a superhero role. Shang-Chi, a master of Kung-Fu, is a character that has been a part of the Marvel pantheon since the ’70s, and yet has never made an appearance on the screen until now.

With a cast of amazing actors like Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is definitely a move in the right direction for Marvel, and it helps that Simu Liu, the Chinese-Candian actor bringing the character to life, seems to thoroughly enjoy everything about being a Marvel hero and more.

The actor had the best response to the announcement on Twitter. Liu, who had tweeted at Marvel about a Shang-Chi movie back in December of 2018, finally got to follow up on his request to play the hero with both a “Well shit” tweet and the following:

From there, Liu just continued to share his excitement over the casting.

Can you blame him? For so many of us, that’s the dream—being called out onto the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H stage as the newest Marvel hero? I’d also tweet out all my feelings and make sure that everyone knew how excited I was about being a superhero.

But Simu Liu wasn’t having the only bit of fun on Twitter. Many praised the casting choice and shared their love of how much Liu was enjoying San Diego.

Seeing Simu Liu as Shang-Chi is certainly going to be amazing, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

Rachel Leishman

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and to cry in the shower over songs from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

